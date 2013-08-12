* Retail sales, other U.S. data this week could support
dollar
* Drops then recovers against yen after disappointing
Japanese growth data
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The dollar rallied on Monday
amid the ongoing debate on the Federal Reserve's plans for
scaling back monetary stimulus with expectations rising that
strong U.S. data will prompt the Fed to act sooner rather than
later.
Market players said the near-term outlook for the dollar
would hinge on U.S. data due this week, such as Tuesday's retail
sales reading which most expect to be strong.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of six currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.408, moving
away from a seven-week low touched last week.
The dollar initially weakened against the yen following
disappointing Japanese growth data that prompted investors to
trim their exposure to risk but then rose as investors bought on
the dips.
"Trading could continue at its soporific pace until
tomorrow's U.S. retail sales report which offer traders a better
look at consumer spending at the start of Q3," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange at BK Asset
Management in New York. "If the data shows further weakening,
the greenback could quickly give up today's gains as markets
begin to doubt the September taper by the Fed."
The dollar slipped against the yen earlier on Monday after
data showed Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in
the period from April to June, a third straight quarter of
expansion but slower than expected.
The dollar bounced back after running into bids near 96.00
yen as buyers emerged at lower levels. The U.S. currency was
last up 0.4 percent at 96.72 yen, also pulling away from
a seven-week low set last Thursday. An option expiry was
reported at 96.00 yen.
Analysts added the yen, which usually attracts buyers in
times of markets stress, could gain if Japanese stocks continue
to fall on poor economic data.
But some strategists warned this could weigh on the yen if
it persuaded the country's central bank to loosen policy.
"If data is disappointing in Japan then there is more room
for policy response by the BOJ and that would be yen negative,"
said Chris Walker, FX strategist at Barclays Capital in London
adding they forecast the dollar at 98 yen in one month.
The euro was down 0.2 percent to $1.3308. Support was
cited around $1.3269, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of
the July 2-8 uptrend.
The single currency was under pressure after German news
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday the Bundesbank was
warning Greece would need more financial assistance by early
next year.
Data on Monday showed the Greek economy, which was facing
its sixth consecutive year of recession in 2013, had shrunk at
4.6 percent in the second quarter.