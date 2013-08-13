* Euro could extend gains if sentiment survey beats
expectations
* Dollar index higher before U.S. retail sales
* Yen down on Nikkei report that corporate tax cut maybe
considered
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 13 The euro inched up against the
dollar and rose more sharply against the yen on Tuesday as
investors anticipated a strong reading from Germany's ZEW
sentiment survey, fanning optimism that the euro zone economy is
picking up.
The yen sagged on a report in business daily Nikkei, which
said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a
corporate tax cut as a way to offset the potential economic drag
of a planned two-stage hike in sales tax.
Investors who have been betting Abe will succeed in pulling
Japan out of deflation have been hoping for more steps to boost
the economy on top of already aggressive fiscal and monetary
policies.
The euro was up 0.75 percent against the yen at
129.81 yen, while against the dollar it was up 0.1 percent at
$1.3310.
The German ZEW investor sentiment index, due at 0900 GMT, is
forecast to show economic conditions improved in August from
July.
The euro has drawn some support from signs of stabilisation
in the euro zone economy in recent weeks with yield
differentials between U.S. Treasuries and German
bunds narrowing for much of this month.
"We are expecting a strong ZEW number and that should be
supporting the euro," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at
Societe Generale. "Our value models suggests the euro could
probably push up to $1.34 but unlikely to go beyond that."
Euro zone GDP data due on Wednesday is expected to show the
region exited recession in the second quarter.
The dollar will be tested by Tuesday's U.S. retail sales
reading. Economists polled by Reuters forecast sales
likely grew 0.3 percent in July after a 0.4 percent increase in
June.
Strong U.S. data will encourage the Federal Reserve to trim
its monthly purchase of about $85 billion in bonds sooner rather
than later, giving the dollar a boost.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent against the yen at 97.65 yen
while the dollar index inched up 0.15 percent to 81.461
. It hit a seven-week low of 80.868 last Thursday.
It also rebounded from a seven-week low of 95.81 yen touched
last Thursday with traders attributing much of the move to the
Nikkei report.
"There have been concerns that Abe may make changes to the
planned tax hike, backpedaling on reforms. But if you believe
today's media report, Abe is heading for a right direction,"
said Yunosuke Ikeda, senior FX strategist at Nomura Securities.
The tax cut report boosted Japanese shares and
provided further support for dollar/yen, which has had strong a
correlation with Japanese equities in recent months.