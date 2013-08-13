* Euro firmer after German survey beats expectations
* Dollar also supported before U.S. retail sales
* Yen down on Nikkei report on corporate tax cut
LONDON, Aug 13 The euro rose against the dollar
and jumped against the yen on Tuesday after a
stronger-than-expected German ZEW sentiment survey added to
optimism that a euro zone recovery is picking up pace.
The yen was weak across the board on a report in business
daily Nikkei, which said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the potential
economic drag of a planned hike in sales tax.
Investors who have been betting Abe will succeed in pulling
Japan out of deflation have been hoping for more steps to boost
the economy on top of aggressive fiscal and monetary policies.
The euro was up 1.1 percent against the yen at
130.34 yen, while against the dollar it rose to a session high
of $1.33175 after the ZEW survey was released.
The German ZEW investor sentiment index showed economic
conditions improved in August from July. It came after
data last week showed German industry output in June surged to
its fastest rate in nearly two years.
"The euro is reacting to stronger than expected data, but we
are not expecting it go much higher until the central bank is
prepared to change its policy stance," UBS currency strategist
Geoffrey Yu said .
The European Central Bank (ECB) has pledged to keep policy
accommodative and is even prepared to lower interest rates to
support an economic recovery.
The euro has drawn some support from signs of stabilisation
in the euro zone economy in recent weeks with yield
differentials between U.S. Treasuries and German
Bunds narrowing for much of this month.
Euro zone GDP data due on Wednesday is expected to show the
region emerged from recession in the second quarter.
U.S. RETAIL SALES
The dollar will be tested by Tuesday's U.S. retail sales
reading. A Reuters poll forecast sales likely grew 0.3 percent
in July after a 0.4 percent increase in June.
Strong U.S. data will encourage the Federal Reserve to trim
its monthly purchase of about $85 billion in bonds, perhaps as
early as September.
"We are looking at a strong retail sales number and that
should boost the dollar," UBS's Yu said. "Unlike the ECB, the
Fed is looking to withdraw stimulus."
The dollar was up 1 percent against the yen at 97.92 yen
, rebounding from a seven-week low of 95.81 yen touched
last Thursday with traders attributing much of the move to the
Nikkei report.
"There have been concerns that Abe may make changes to the
planned tax hike, backpedalling on reforms. But if you believe
today's media report, Abe is heading for a right direction,"
Nomura senior FX strategist Yunosuke Ikeda said.
The tax cut report boosted Japanese shares and
provided further support for dollar/yen, which has had strong a
correlation with Japanese equities in recent months.