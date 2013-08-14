* Euro rises briefly after euro zone lifts out of recession
* Gains muted against strengthening dollar
* Dollar lifted by rising U.S. Treasury yields
* U.S. data could boost case for September Fed tapering
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Aug 14 The euro made fleeting gains
against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed the euro zone
had emerged from its longest recession to date in the second
quarter.
However, elevated U.S. Treasury yields and growing
expectations the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its
stimulus as early as next month lifted the dollar broadly and
the single currency's gains quickly faded.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3249, off an
earlier high of $1.3281. Traders cited stop-loss sell orders
below $1.3230 and a break there could see it slip to $1.3155/85.
With stronger-than-expected growth in the currency bloc's
largest economies, Germany and France, hauling the euro zone out
of six consecutive quarters of contraction, analysts said a
fragile recovery was probably taking hold.
The euro zone grew by 0.3 percent, beating the 0.2 percent
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but this failed to
push the euro much higher than after the numbers from the two
big economies.
"General dollar demand and rising U.S. Treasury yields are
keeping the euro's gains at bay. It didn't react much to the
better euro zone GDP data," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund
FX sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
With the recovery in the euro zone looking fragile and some
peripheral economies still struggling, the European Central Bank
is expected to keep rates at record lows for an extended period.
By contrast, expectations the Fed will "taper" its
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying programme from September were
gaining momentum.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday he
could not rule out the Fed reducing stimulus from next month,
though he added that U.S. economic performance was too mixed for
the central bank to lay out a detailed plan.
"Data in the U.S. will continue to improve and this will
support Fed tapering plans and see interest rate differentials
move in favour of the dollar," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea, who sees the euro at $1.25 by year-end.
The dollar edged up on Wednesday, staying close to Tuesday's
near one-week high against a basket of currencies hit after
upbeat U.S. retail sales data that sent Treasury yields sharply
higher. Ten-year Treasury yields last stood at 2.70
percent, just 5 basis points shy of a two-year high.
The dollar index stood firm at 81.82, having climbed
more than 1 percent from the Aug. 8 trough of 80.868.
Traders reported steady corporate demand for dollars and
said further gains would hinge on upcoming U.S. data. Producer
price data is due on Wednesday but Thursday's industrial
production and consumer inflation reports are likely to draw
more attention.
However, the dollar fell against sterling as market
participants brought forward expectations of a Bank of England
interest rate hike on improving UK data and a surprise division
among policymakers over the bank's rates guidance.
The dollar was flat at 98.21 yen and traders said a
move above 98.50 yen looked difficult in the near term.