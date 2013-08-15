* Dollar/yen falls after talk corporate tax may not be cut
* Fed tapering uncertainty weighs on dollar
* Euro helped by signs of growth in Europe
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Aug 15 The yen firmed against a broadly
weaker dollar on Thursday after Japanese officials dismissed a
media report that Tokyo is considering cuts in corporate tax.
A lack of clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start
trimming its stimulus also weighed on the dollar while the euro
drew support from signs of growth in the currency bloc.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 97.85 yen, off a
low of 97.58 yen. Resistance was cited at the 55-day moving
average of 98.42 yen.
Japan's chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga and
Finance Minister Taro Aso played down a story in the Nikkei
business daily earlier this week that the government was
considering cutting the corporate tax rate.
Japanese stocks fell, pushing the yen higher. The yen
has recently held an inverse correlation to Tokyo shares.
"It's been very choppy. The Nikkei was lower after the
suggestion of corporate tax cuts was knocked on the head and so
dollar/yen has tracked lower too," said Daragh Maher, FX
strategist at HSBC.
The yen has faltered against the dollar lately on
expectations Japan will take fresh steps to end deflation. Aso's
comments that corporate tax cuts would not have an immediate
impact was seen as a blow to that view.
Losses against the yen dragged on the dollar index.
It was last down 0.1 percent at 81.509.
The dollar's fortunes have been tied to when the Federal
Reserve would "taper" stimulus and the uncertainty saw it slide
more than 4 percent between July 9 and Aug. 8.
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said late on
Wednesday he had not made up his mind if next month's policy
meeting would be too soon to start curbing bond buying, as he
was aware of the risks of being too aggressive.
"The market is getting nervous about tapering. I expect that
to happen in September and the dollar to start rising then,"
said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust and Banking.
"But it is likely to go through some adjustment before that
as there's concerns that tapering could spark risk-off trading."
One sticking point for policymakers is the level of U.S.
inflation, which is below the Fed's target. That will heighten
the importance of consumer price data due later on Thursday.
Increases above the forecast 0.2 percent would add to the
case for trimming stimulus and support the dollar.
Meanwhile, the euro zone's emergence from recession,
confirmed on Wednesday, has narrowed the yield differential
which has favoured the dollar over the single currency due to
expectations the Fed was moving away from its easy policy.
The 10-year yield premium offered by U.S. debt
stood at 89 basis points, down from more than 100 in
July. The euro rose 0.2 percent at $1.3288.