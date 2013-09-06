* U.S. jobs data disappoints investors betting on cut in
Fed's stimulus
* Euro gains still muted by Draghi being dovish on ECB
monetary policy
* Yen recovers from six-week low on Japanese exporters
buying
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The dollar fell from a
seven-week high against the euro on Friday after an eagerly
anticipated U.S. jobs report disappointed investors hoping for
data that would pave the way for the Federal Reserve to begin
unwinding its monetary stimulus this month.
U.S. job growth was less than expected in August and the
unemployment rate dropped to a 4-1/2-year low as workers gave up
the search for work, which could delay Fed plans to scale back
its massive monetary stimulus later this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 169,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, adding to signs that third-quarter
economic growth may have slowed down. The unemployment rate was
7.3 percent.
The job counts for June and July were revised to show 74,000
fewer positions added that previously reported.
"Although the unemployment rate was lower, there were
negative revisions of 74,000 and that has pushed both U.S.
yields and the dollar lower," said Kiran Kowshik, currency
strategist, BNP Paribas, New York.
"But those downward revisions come after many months of
upward revisions. So overall, I think the trend still shows an
improving labor market. We at BNP Paribas believe that the
Federal Reserve will taper in December anyway, so this report is
still consistent with that view."
The report slammed dollar investors and reversed early
trading patterns. The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3130
and the dollar was down 0.9 percent against the yen
at 99.20 yen.
Prior to the jobs data, the euro fell to $1.3103, a
seven-week low with traders citing a reported option barrier at
$1.3100. The euro was also hurt by below-forecast German
industrial output data.
The dollar hit a six-week high of 100.24 yen in
Asian trade before cautious Japanese exporters took that
opportunity to convert dollars to yen just in case the U.S.
payrolls data proved a disappointment.
The dollar index was at 82.332, down 0.4 percent,
still not far from a recent seven-week peak of 82.671.
The prospect of the Fed withdrawing some of the flood of
cheap dollars, which has benefited emerging markets in recent
years, has prompted a round of soul-searching and policy
discussions among leading developing nations.
"This NFP number is a major fail for the U.S.
administration, said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
"Today's data, in combination with Syrian uncertainties are
likely to keep the U.S. Fed on the sidelines for now," Borthwick
said.