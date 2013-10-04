* Dollar index struggles near 8-month trough
* Euro holds firm, not far from this year's peak of $1.3711
* Yen near 5-week high vs dollar, little changed after BOJ
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 4 The dollar struggled near an eight
month low on Friday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on,
while the euro, boosted by positive euro zone data, held firm
within striking distance of its 2013 peak.
The dollar was flat at 79.767 against a basket of
currencies, not far from the previous session's trough of
79.627, its lowest since early February. The dollar was on track
for its fourth consecutive week of losses.
The euro was flat at $1.3621, having touched a peak
of $1.36465 on Thursday, its highest since February when it
scaled this year's high of $1.3711. It has risen 0.8 percent on
the dollar so far this week.
The dollar saw little respite this week with markets
concerned that the U.S. impasse would merge with a more complex
fight over raising the U.S. debt limit later this month. Failure
to do so may lead to a historic debt default.
Adding to the greenback's woes was data on Thursday that
showed growth in the U.S. service sector had cooled last month.
"No one wants to touch the dollar while we have
uncertainties regarding the U.S. government shutdown. We also
had a disappointing service sector number and that also added to
the negative dollar sentiment," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea.
Adding to market uncertainty, the U.S. Labour Department on
Thursday said the employment report for September will not be
released as scheduled on Friday due to the government shutdown.
No new date was set.
Thus, any confirmation of an improving labour market that
the Federal Reserve wants to see before cutting its stimulus,
will likely be delayed and hurt the dollar. Two senior Fed
officials said monetary policy was being kept easier to help
offset the harm caused by political fighting.
"Now some people are saying (Fed) tapering will have to wait
until next year," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate manager of
market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. "Those who have
been expecting it in October should be having a bit of panic
now. Those who have bet on December may be worried too."
The dollar's weakness helped support the euro.
The resolution of political turmoil in Italy, the European
Central Bank sounding less perturbed about the euro's strength
and refraining from any immediate policy action to help the
economy and positive service sector data from the currency bloc,
all supported the euro.
Against the struggling dollar, the yen traded near a
five-week high, reacting little to the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep policy on hold as it was expected.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 97.12 yen, having
slid to a five-week low of 96.93 yen on Thursday, not far from
an important support of its 200-day moving average at 96.63.