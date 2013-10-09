* Dollar gains on news that Obama to choose Yellen for top
Fed job
* Dollar index rises, inches away from 8-month low
* Gains could be fleeting as no resolution yet to budget
talks
* Minutes of Fed's Sept policy meeting at 1800 GMT
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 9 The dollar rose on Wednesday on
news that President Barack Obama has tapped Federal Reserve Vice
Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank, which
lent some relief to markets still nervous about the budget
deadlock.
Analysts said that chances of a partial resolution to the
ongoing crisis also caused investors to refrain from betting
aggressively on dollar weakness.
The dollar index erased early losses and was
up about 0.5 percent at 80.245, edging away from the 79.627
trough hit last Thursday, a low not seen since early February.
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank said
while the Yellen news lent dollar support, markets were also
wary that an eleventh-hour deal could drive dollar higher and
thus, no one wanted to be too short the currency.
Obama has said he would be willing to negotiate on budget
issues if House Republicans agree to reopen the federal
government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
"The Yellen news has cleared the air a bit. I think it is
also just people not wanting to be on the wrong side of any
dollar rally," Foley said. "There are expectations that as soon
as there is deal in Washington there will be a relief rally in
the dollar so people don't want to be too short of the dollar "
Concerns lingered, however, that a resolution might not be
reached by the Oct. 17 deadline when Congress must decide
whether to raise the government's borrowing limit or the U.S.
faces a debt default.
Signs of unease have started to emerge, such as investors'
waning appetite for U.S. Treasury bills which caused yields to
rise to five-year highs. Some markets players said this could
have lent the dollar marginal support.
The current budget impasse and its effect on the economy
appeared to validate the Fed's decision to remain cautious and
probably even delay plans to trim its stimulus.
Traders said markets did not want to make any aggressive
bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes
due at 1800 GMT.
Although Yellen is known for her dovish stance, which should
ideally be dollar-negative, the decision fuelled risk sentiment
and helped the dollar gain, especially against safe-haven
currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc.
Obama will announce his selection of Yellen later on
Wednesday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Yellen would replace
Ben Bernanke, whose term ends on Jan. 31.
Against the yen, the dollar rose about 0.4 percent on the
day to 97.24 yen, moving away from a two-month low of
96.55 touched on Tuesday. The dollar was up 0.7 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9102 francs.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.3512.
"In the past when Yellen's nomination got more likely, we
saw dollar weakness and suddenly we are seeing dollar strength,"
said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.
"My interpretation is that we are at the moment in the phase
where we might get into very deep trouble with the U.S. budget
crisis and if that is the case, it would be good to have a Fed
which would be very reactive and this is good for the dollar."