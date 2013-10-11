* Dollar rises vs yen on prospect of U.S. debt deal
* Republicans offer plan to extend Oct. 17 deadline
* Rising risk sentiment helps growth-linked currencies
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 11 The dollar traded near a two-week
peak versus the yen on Friday while growth-linked currencies
outperformed as signs of a breakthrough in the U.S. budget
impasse lifted investors' appetite for risk.
Rates on U.S. bills maturing on Oct. 17 were off highs,
pricing in a retreat in the chances of a historic debt default
next week while the stock volatility index fell as global
equities rose. That led investors to pare positions in
currencies like the yen and Swiss franc used as safe havens by
investors in times of political and financial nerves.
Although there was no deal after a 90-minute meeting between
President Barack Obama and Republican leaders, talks continued
into the night in an effort to reopen the government and avert a
default.
Republicans offered to extend the government's borrowing
authority for several weeks, temporarily putting off a default,
while Obama was pushing to also reopen government operations
that have been closed since Oct. 1.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 98.32 yen, just
below an intraday high of 98.56 yen that was the highest since
Oct. 1. Support was at the 200-day moving average of 96.89 yen.
Currencies like the Australian and the New Zealand
dollar which tend to benefit when hopes for global
growth rise were up 0.2 percent at $0.9470 and 0.7 percent at
$0.8334 respectively. The euro was also up 0.3 percent at
$1.3555.
"Markets believe some kind of deal or postponement (of the
Oct. 17 default deadline) will ease the tension...we had a very
strong rally in equities and dollar/yen is higher and that is a
signal there is a bit more risk appetite in the market," said
Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty and I don't expect any
big moves today in currencies."
The fiscal impasse has taken the spotlight off the Federal
Reserve. But there is a growing suspicion that the central bank
will have to wait to evaluate the impact of a virtual government
shutdown that is now in its 10th day before starting to scale
back stimulus for the economy.
"If it was not already, it will be near impossible for the
Fed to commence tapering before year-end if only a six week debt
extension is agreed," said Tom Levinson, FX strategist at ING,
in a note to clients.
He said the dollar index would struggle to sustain a rally
to 81.00, the level it reached before the Fed shocked markets on
Sept. 18 by opting not to start trimming bond-buying.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of major counterparts was down 0.1 percent at 80.386,
having risen to as high as 80.595 on Thursday, its highest since
Sept. 26.