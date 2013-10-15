* Signs of progress in U.S. debt talks ease default fear
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 15 The dollar hit a one-month high
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, buoyed by signs U.S.
lawmakers could soon reach a deal to avert default.
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 80.678, its
highest since Sept. 18.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said he
and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, had made
"tremendous progress" in talks, and suggested a deal could come
as early as Tuesday.
The comments raised expectations of a deal before a Thursday
deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. A source said the plan
would end a partial government shutdown and cover the country's
borrowing needs at least through mid-February.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to a one-month high against the
safe-haven Swiss franc of 0.9178 francs. It hit a
two-week high against the yen of 98.71 yen.
"The overall theme is that things in the U.S. are making
some progress and that is an initial dollar positive," said Ian
Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"We will see the dollar holding up quite well in that
environment."
The dollar also rose against the euro, which failed to
benefit from a survey showing a better than expected German
analyst and investor sentiment.
The euro fell 0.6 percent on the day to hit a
two-week low of $1.3479.
Analysts said negative impact of the shutdown on the economy
would encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to further delay
scaling back monetary stimulus, making the dollar's longer-term
prospects less rosy.
"If we get some kind of temporary resolution in the U.S. it
will have a small positive short-term impact on the dollar. But
in the medium term this is clearly dollar negative," said
Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.
Morgan Stanley's Stannard said the prospect of U.S. central
bank asset purchases staying at current levels for longer could
keep higher-yielding currencies like the Australian dollar well
supported, potentially lifting it towards $0.9660.
The Australian dollar hit a four-month high of
$0.9548 against the greenback, helped by Reserve Bank of
Australia minutes which showed no urgency to lower interest
rates.