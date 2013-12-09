* Euro hits six-week highs vs dollar, five-year peak on yen
* Euro supported by higher money market rates in euro zone
* Dollar falls to 1-1/2 month low vs Swiss franc
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 9 The euro hit a six-week high
against the dollar and a five-year peak versus the yen on
Monday, helped by tighter money market conditions in the euro
zone, which offset weak data from the region.
The euro rose as high as $1.3748 in thin early trade
in Asia. It was trading at $1.3720 in Europe, firmer on the day
as short-term interest rates in the euro zone money market edged
up with the chances of more easing by the European Central Bank
looking slim for now.
Against the yen, the euro climbed to 141.55,
reaching highs not see since October 2008. It was last trading
at 141.42 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day, ignoring a drop in
euro zone sentiment and a fall in German industrial output.
"It is possible for the euro to rise towards $1.38 where we
think it will be capped," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at
Credit Agricole. "Chances that the ECB will lower the deposit
rate to negative are falling and this is supporting the euro."
The euro's rise nudged the dollar index down 0.1
percent to 80.229, having hit a near six-week low of 80.169
earlier in the day.
The dollar tracked lower U.S. Treasury yields, which failed
to get traction from a strong U.S. payrolls number on Friday.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November,
driving the jobless rate to a five-year low of 7.0 percent.
But the better-than-expected jobs number was not robust
enough to lead markets to price in an immediate withdrawal of
monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, pushing U.S. Treasury
yields lower and dragging the dollar down.
The dollar fell to a 1-1/2 month low against the
low-yielding safe-haven Swiss franc, with the latter also
buoyed by growing signs that deflation in Switzerland was
abating and the economy was growing. The dollar fell to 0.8910
francs, its lowest since Oct. 25 on trading platform EBS.
A Reuters poll showed Wall Street firms expect the Fed to
start reducing its massive bond-buying programme no later than
March, with only a handful of them expecting action as early as
next week.
Fed policymakers like Jeffrey Lacker, Richard Fisher and
James Bullard will speak later, with traders keen to hear any
hints on when tapering will begin.
The only speaker who is a voter on the Federal Open Market
Committee is Bullard, however. He recently said a strong
payrolls number would raise the chance of tapering in December.
Against the yen, the dollar held firm at 103.10 yen
following Friday's 1.1 percent rally, not far from six-month
peak of 103.38 hit on Tuesday. The yen continued to underperform
on the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and the
pick-up in risk appetite.
Data on Monday showed Japan's current account balance
unexpectedly fell into the red in October, underpinning the
dollar against the yen.
"If the ability of dollar/yen to hold above 103 yen is not a
function of dollar strength, it must be related to yen
weakness," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank. "The recent poor current account report from Japan and
weak wage data will have helped support this theme."