* Euro zone PMIs, tighter money markets, lift euro
* Markets wait to see if Fed will taper stimulus this week
* Yen bounces back from five-year low vs dollar before Fed
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 16 The euro rose against the dollar
on Monday as data showed euro zone showed business activity
picking up while uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus
kept investors wary of the U.S. currency.
The euro rose to $1.38 after a report on Monday
showed German manufacturing activity and the Flash Eurozone
Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) both beat forecasts
in December.
The single currency had earlier dipped to around $1.3745
after separate data showed French private-sector activity
unexpectedly slowed.
"Admittedly the French numbers were weak, but both the
German manufacturing PMI and the composite euro zone numbers
were better than expected and that is a relief for the euro,"
said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "They
could have been a lot worse."
The data was not good enough to push the euro to the
two-year high around $1.3833 it reached in October, and Foley
said a lot would depend on what the Federal Reserve does this
week.
The odds are the Fed's rate-setting committee will make no
major policy change when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But most recent U.S. data suggest the Fed will
begin to wind down its bond-buying programme sooner rather than
later.
However, U.S. Treasury bond yields eased on
Monday, dragging the dollar index down 0.35 percent to
79.936
"If the Fed refrains from tapering we could see some
pressure on the dollar," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at
Societe Generale.
Highlighting nervousness in the market, euro/dollar
one-month implied volatility, a gauge of how choppy a
currency pair is likely to be, rose to its highest in five weeks
at 7.11 percent.
The euro has risen in recent weeks, tracking higher euro
zone money-market rates. As euro zone banks repay cheap loans to
the European Central Bank, the ECB's balance sheet should
shrink, putting further upward pressure on rates. In contrast,
the Fed, for now, and the Bank of Japan are printing vast sums,
weakening the dollar and the yen.
YEN RECOVERS
The yen rose as investors bought the safe-haven currency
after tepid Chinese manufacturing data fuelled concern about
recovery in the world's second-largest economy. An uptick in
Japanese business sentiment supported the yen at the margins,
but most analysts said the gains would probably not last.
"The central bank is printing money and the majority of
analysts even expect it to increase the volume of bond purchases
in 2014," Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank
wrote. "The yen has everything required to come under further
pressure, and Tokyo also welcomes a weak yen."
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 103.04 yen. The
euro was flat at 142 yen, off a five-year high of
142.82 yen hit last week.
Data from a U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net
yen short positions were near six-year highs last week.