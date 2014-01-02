* Investors focus on U.S. jobs data, ISM
* Euro falls after asset quality snapshot
* Euro zone PMI in line with forecasts
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Jan 2 The dollar rose against the euro
and the yen on Thursday with investors focused on whether U.S.
economic data will support the case for the Federal Reserve
gradually scaling back its bond-buying stimulus this year.
The euro - the strongest-performing major currency in 2013 -
was down 0.3 percent at $1.3718.
The U.S. currency was up 0.1 percent at 105.35 yen,
close to a high of 105.41 yen set on Monday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, the dollar's strongest level versus the
yen since October 2008.
Dollar/yen stayed in a narrow range, with Japanese financial
markets closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year's break.
Volumes were low in late December and prices driven by
factors such as euro zone banks repatriating funds to shore up
their capital bases before the European Central Bank's year-end
review of their assets, which supported the euro.
However, traders will closely watch U.S. weekly jobless
claims and the Institute for Supply Management's index of
national factory activity later on Thursday for indications of
the strength of the U.S. recovery.
"Last week the market was mainly determined by position
rescaling," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency research at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"Today is the first day where fundamentals work out again...
That's why there is pressure on euro/dollar."
While few analysts expect the ECB, which holds a policy
meeting next week, to change interest rates in the near future,
the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the strength of the
U.S. recovery to gauge the pace at which it scales back its
bond-buying.
"The sensitivity to surprises in data in the euro zone is
much lower than the sensitivity to surprises in the data in the
U.S." Leuchtmann said.
The Fed said in December that it would trim its monthly
asset purchases by $10 billion to a total of $75 billion per
month from January.
"A focal point is whether there is going to be a reduction
of $10 billion at every meeting, or whether they will wait and
see for a while," said Teppei Ino, a Singapore-based analyst for
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Germany's manufacturing PMI for December came in marginally
above expectations at 54.3 on Thursday, while the euro zone
manufacturing PMI was in line with forecasts at 52.7, helping
support the euro. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.
The Australian dollar rose even after official Chinese data
released on Wednesday underscored the view that the world's
second-largest economy lost some momentum in late 2013. China is
Australia's top export market.
The Aussie dollar gained 0.1 percent to $0.8888
A separate private survey released on Thursday showed
China's factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in three
months in December.