* Euro zone PMI data comes below forecasts
* China February HSBC flash PMI hits seven-month low
* Yen broadly higher as safe-havens sought
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 20 The euro fell for a second
straight day against the dollar on Thursday, pulling away from
7-week highs, after euro zone business surveys pointed to a
sluggish recovery and underlined a fragile outlook for the
currency bloc.
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, which is
based on surveys of thousands of companies, dipped to 52.7, just
below January's 31-month high of 52.9. It missed forecasts for a
rise to 53.1 and implied that growth in the region will be, at
best, tardy.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.3685, pulling
away further from a 7-week high of $1.37735 struck on Wednesday,
and down 0.3 percent on the day. The euro's weakness was
broadbased, losing ground against the British pound,
the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen.
Adding to the euro's problems was a much
softer-than-expected reading of French inflation, which kept
alive risks of deflation in the euro zone.
"European data has smartly capped the euro rally, with weak
French inflation data and a very ugly dip to nine-month lows in
the French flash February Services PMI weighing," said John
Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.
"Then a weak German flash manufacturing PMI poured
additional pressure on the euro, even if the services survey was
strong."
The French Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data came in
well below forecasts while German figures released
after that did little to counter worries that the euro zone
economy will need more stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Highlighting some of the choppiness that the euro could face
in the near term, one-month euro/dollar implied volatility - a
gauge of how sharp swings will be - edged up to 6.4 percent,
climbing from a six-year low struck earlier this week.
SAFE-HAVEN YEN SOUGHT
The euro's drop helped the dollar recover against a basket
of currencies. The index was trading 0.2 percent higher on the
day at 80.314, although the greenback underperformed the
Japanese yen.
The yen was helped by another batch of weaker numbers from
China which added to concerns around emerging markets and pushed
investors to the safe-haven yen.
The dollar fell 0.35 percent against the Japanese currency
to trade at 101.96 yen, while the euro fell 0.6 percent
to trade at 139.60 yen.
The yen's rise comes despite a sharp deterioration in
Japan's trade balance, which analysts say will start to hurt the
Japanese currency in the long run. In the near term though,
bouts of risk aversion were likely to underpin it.
"We have weak data from China and that is playing into a
weaker dollar," Peter Kinsella, strategist with Commerzbank in
London.
The other big loser was the Australian dollar, hurt
by an HSBC survey that showed activity in China's factories
shrank again in February as employment fell at the fastest pace
in five years.
The Aussie closely tracks the economic fortunes of China,
Australia's biggest trading partner, and it shed 0.2 percent to
$0.8985.