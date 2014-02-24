* Norwegian crown supported by Bayer-Algeta deal
* Euro falls after German Ifo, fails to break 7-week high
* Yen gains on soft China housing data, fall in Asian stocks
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Feb 24 The Norwegian crown jumped to its
highest level against the euro in three months, while the yen
was higher on Monday as investors sought safe havens after soft
China house price data.
The euro gained ground against the dollar early on after a
better-than-forecast German business survey, but later fell back
to trade lower.
It tumbled 0.8 percent to 8.2737 Norwegian crowns per euro
, its lowest level since late November.
While strategists said there was no economic data driving
the move, Erica Blomgren, chief strategist in Norway for SEB,
pointed to German drug firm Bayer's $2.9 billion deal to buy
Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta, announced on Monday.
The euro rose as high as $1.3772 against the dollar
after the closely watched German Ifo survey beat expectations.
But it failed to break through its seven-week high of
$1.3773 hit last week, and later fell back to trade 0.1 percent
lower at $1.3724, with ECB President Mario Draghi's comments
over the weekend that Europe's recovery was "still fragile"
weighing on the shared currency.
SEB's Blomgren said she expects the euro to trade around the
$1.35 mark or around current levels, supported by investment
flows into the euro zone.
"(The economy is) looking better in the euro zone," said
Erica Blomgren, chief strategist in Norway for SEB. "Momentum is
favouring keeping euro-dollar at high levels."
The dollar, meanwhile, was 0.1 percent lower on the day at
102.45 yen though still well off a two-month low of
100.755 yen hit earlier this month.
The rise in home prices in China eased for the first time in
14 months in January, data showed on Monday, raising fresh
concerns over the health of an economy that has been a key
driver for global growth in recent years.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent overnight. The yen
and the Nikkei tend to move in opposite directions, with a rally
in the index often seen as a signal for speculators to sell the
yen and buy higher-yielding currencies, while that trade may be
unwound when risk appetite falls.
The yen's strength this year has surprised hedge funds and
other investors alike. Many went into this year with bullish
bets on the greenback as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut back its
bond-buying while the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy
further.
"Dollar-yen moves on risk aversion, and when Tokyo stocks
are down, dollar/yen is down, even if the reason is a drop-off
in activity in its (Japan's) major export market," said Marshall
Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global.
Gittler pointed to euro zone inflation data for February on
Friday as a focus for investors this week.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs agreed
at a weekend meeting in Sydney to set a collective gross
domestic product (GDP) growth target of 2 percent over the next
five years.
Global growth and recent turmoil in emerging markets were in
focus at the meeting, but the G20 communique did not hint at
significant friction between the advanced and emerging
economies.
The dollar index was marginally down at 80.233 after
posting its first weekly gain in three weeks last week, largely
on minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting
showing that the U.S. central bank's plan to reduce its monthly
asset purchases remained intact.
Market participants will be keen to see whether the Fed's
tapering commitment offsets any weakness in U.S. economic
indicators due this week.
"What was agreed at the G20 meeting, such as setting a 2
percent global growth target, will be forgotten immediately. But
tacit approval by other G20 nations for U.S. tapering gives the
dollar some support while weighing on emerging currencies," said
Yunosuke Ikeda, forex strategist at Nomura Securities.