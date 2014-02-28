* Euro zone inflation surprise drives euro higher
* U.S. revised GDP data hurts dollar
* Russian ruble, Ukraine's hryvnia rebound despite tensions
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The dollar fell to a two-month
low against the euro on Friday after data showed euro zone
inflation unexpectedly held steady this month and U.S. economic
growth was revised lower for the fourth quarter.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated
that consumer prices in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose
0.8 percent year-on-year this month, a sign of stability that
cooled expectations that the European Central Bank might ease
monetary policy as early as next week.
"Expectations for ECB easing subsided after the CPI
(consumer price inflation) numbers," said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
The U.S. Commerce Department, meanwhile, said on Friday
gross domestic product expanded at a 2.4 percent annual rate in
the fourth quarter, down sharply from the 3.2 percent pace of
growth reported last month and the 4.1 percent expansion logged
in the third quarter.
The data stoked fears the Federal Reserve could pause cuts
to its monthly bond-buying program, which analysts said would
hurt the dollar since it would help keep interest rates low and
drive capital flows into higher-yielding assets outside the
United States.
"This motivates the Federal Reserve to keep monetary policy
easy," said Kathy Lien, managing director for FX strategy for BK
Asset Management.
The euro hit a session high of $1.3824 against the
dollar, marking its highest level since late December. It last
traded up 0.73 percent against the dollar at $1.3809. The
currency is on track to post its best month against the dollar
since April.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency's
performance against a basket of major currencies, was last down
0.64 percent. The index is on pace to post its worst monthly
performance since September.
The dollar pared losses against the yen, meanwhile,
to trade just 0.08 percent lower at 102.03.
Before the move on the euro, the day's dominant trend had
been gains for the yen, investors' best choice as a safe haven
from concerns over a weakening Chinese yuan and tensions in
Ukraine.
The yen was last year's major loser among the world's most
traded currencies, down around a fifth in trade-weighted terms.
RUSSIA, UKRAINE CURRENCIES REBOUND
The dollar was last down 0.3 percent against the ruble
at 35.93, showing a recovery in the Russian currency
after it hit a five-year low on Feb. 26 amid protests in
Ukraine.
The recovery came despite ongoing tensions in neighboring
Russia and Ukraine. Armed men took control of two airports in
Ukraine's Crimea region on Friday in what Ukraine's new
leadership described as an invasion and occupation by Moscow's
forces.
The ruble's recovery may mark a "relief rally" of traders
buying the currency after the large selloff, said BK Asset
Management's Lien.
Ukraine's hryvnia has also recovered sharply. The
dollar was last down 7.62 percent at 9.7 hryvnia, marking a
rebound in the Ukrainian currency after it hit a record low
against the dollar on Thursday at 10.6 hryvnia.
The yuan recovered some ground in European trade, but
still lost 0.87 percent for the week against the dollar, its
biggest weekly loss on record.
Most western bank analysts are agreed that the moves by the
People's Bank of China are aimed at squeezing out some of the
speculative money that has banked on the yuan's steady rise
against the dollar over the past decade.
"I think Chinese authorities are not just aiming to widen
the band on the yuan with this move, I think they are also as
concerned about growth and the aim here is to put a stop to the
steady appreciation we have seen in recent years," said Neil
Mellor, strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in London.