* Safe havens yen, Swiss franc bid as tensions in Ukraine
heighten
* Participants also focused on U.S. data this week
* Euro softens but still within sight of two-month highs
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 3 Major currency markets moved
swiftly into wait-and-see mode over an increasingly fraught
situation in Ukraine on Monday, calming after the yen and the
Swiss franc were the main beneficiaries of an initial flight to
traditional safe havens.
After soaring in Asia, the yen traded close to its strongest
in a month against the dollar. It rose more than half a percent
against the euro and analysts said the single currency might
suffer further on any further escalation of tensions.
"Sell the euro against the yen would seem to be one play (on
Ukraine), but that inflation number on Friday sent all the
crosses spinning so we are left roughly flat," said a
London-based dealer with one major U.S. bank.
"As a trader the best strategy is to be square and try and
stay nimble when the headlines (from Ukraine) come out. We have
to face the fact that this may run for a while."
The franc faded a touch after hitting more than one-year
highs in Asian trade. There was no suggestion that
the Swiss National Bank had intervened, but its long-held
determination to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro tends to put a
limit on any rise.
The euro also remained supported by a higher-than-expected
euro zone inflation number on Friday which squeezed out many of
those betting on more policy easing by the European Central Bank
this week, possible through a reduction in interest rates.
Moscow dealers said Russia's central bank had sold up to $10
billion of its huge gold and foreign exchange reserves, to stem
Monday's 2 percent fall for the rouble.
One-month risk reversals - an indication of future moves -
pointed to more weakness ahead.
Michael Sneyd, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London, said
that he would normally expect central banks to sell dollars
initially and only gradually even up the relative mix of their
reserves, meaning less immediate impact on the euro, the other
large element in Russia's foreign exchange holdings.
"They tend to sell down their dollar reserves and then
adjust," he said. "Our view this morning was that it was
probably worth looking to buy roubles from here. The bank's
action has made rouble liquidity relatively scarce which limits
the scope for a sell-off."
By mid-morning in Europe the euro was down 0.8
percent against the yen at 139.34, roughly equal to the opening
on Friday. It fell 0.3 percent to $1.3764, retaining
much of its gains after the inflation figures.
RISKS
Western powers have threatened to isolate Russia
economically in the biggest confrontation with Moscow since the
Cold War, raising a host of risks for Western Europe and the
global economy.
The euro is the first safe port of call for capital from
eastern European countries such as Poland, Latvia or Lithuania
who may be the first to feel the fallout of any conflict or
sanctions. But the euro zone also has close ties to Russia.
But the dollar, whose gains against the yen marked the
biggest move on major currency markets last year, was also down
around half a percent at 101.33 yen.
"The one to watch in our opinion is dollar/yen given the
overall increase in political risk and the evidence of a
slowdown in China," said Ian Stannard, strategist with Morgan
Stanley in London.
"If risk does become more challenged there is room for a lot
more movement there. We favour a shift to as low as 97 yen per
dollar."
The Australian dollar hit one-month lows of 101.25 yen
and 90.08 yen respectively overnight before
recovering, with the slide in Tokyo shares adding an extra boost
to the Japanese currency.
Dealing risk appetite a further blow, a government survey on
Saturday showed activity in China's factory sector slowed to an
8-month low in February, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown
in the world's second-biggest economy.
A run of data, including the ISM manufacturing report on
Monday and non-manufacturing report on Wednesday as well as
factory orders on Thursday will give investors an opportunity to
gauge the pace of U.S. growth and its potential implications for
the Federal Reserve's plan to unwind its stimulus programme.