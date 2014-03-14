* Yen benefits from safety flows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 14 The yen was in demand on
Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month
against the dollar, underpinned by tensions in Ukraine and as
worries about the health of the Chinese economy festered.
The euro was pegged back by a sharp ratcheting up of
comments by European Central Bank policymakers about the
exchange rate, which is near 2-1/2 year highs on a
trade-weighted basis.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the
strength of the currency was increasingly relevant to the bank's
assessment of price stability as it was having a negative impact
on inflation.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 141 yen
, unwinding all its gains made after the ECB held back
from easing policy last Thursday despite projecting persistently
low inflation. Draghi's comment then that the euro's strength
had very little impact on imported inflation had helped the
single currency rally to levels last seen in late 2011.
The euro slipped against the dollar to $1.3865,
retreating from a 2 1/2-year high of $1.3967 struck on Thursday.
But traders said the euro is likely to keep drawing support from
the ECB's decision to keep policy unchanged, higher money market
rates, and the euro zone's large current account surplus.
"The risks to global growth both from China as well as from
the Crimean situation are supporting yen," said Manuel Oliveri,
FX strategist at Credit Agricole. "The German stock market is
underperforming due to worries that sanctions on Russia could
have an impact on Germany and by extension on global growth."
Russia launched new military exercises near its border with
Ukraine on Thursday, showing no sign of backing down on plans to
annex its neighbour's Crimea region. U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said serious steps would be imposed by the United
States and Europe if the referendum on Crimea joining Russia
takes place on Sunday as planned.
The dollar fell to 101.68 yen, retreating from
Thursday's high of 102.865. On the week, the dollar has lost 1.5
percent, on track for its biggest losses since late January.
"In the near-term more risk-averse trading conditions may
continue to encourage a stronger yen," Lee Hardman, a currency
analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, wrote in a note.
"The Chinese economy appears to have downshifted to a slower
pace of growth in the first quarter, as evident in the weak
economic reports from February."
FRAGILE SENTIMENT
Market sentiment was already fragile after another batch of
disappointing Chinese data on Thursday reinforced fears of a
slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned on Thursday that the
economy faced "severe challenges" in 2014 while expectations of
more debt defaults kept alive worries about the state of its
financial sector.
Commodity currencies, usually sold in times of heightened
risk aversion, also came under pressure. That took the shine off
the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9025, having pulled
back from a one-week high of $0.9104, while the kiwi was knocked
back to $0.8535 from an 11-month peak of $0.8607.
Later in the day, investors will see if the U.S. producer
price index and the University of Michigan sentiment index
offer evidence that the economy is regaining strength, following
solid retail sales and employment data on Thursday.