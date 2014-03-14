* Yen benefits from safety flows
* Traders wary about euro as ECB talks down exchange rate
* Focus back on Ukraine as Crimea referendum looms
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 14 The yen was in demand on
Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month
against the dollar, targeted as a safe option given tensions in
Ukraine and worries about the health of the Chinese economy.
The euro was pegged back by a sharp ratcheting up of
comments by European Central Bank policymakers about the
exchange rate, which is near 2-1/2 year highs on a
trade-weighted basis.
With the Swiss National Bank capping the value of its franc,
a traditional safe haven currency, the relatively liquid yen is
a major draw for investors due to Japan's similarly stable,
export-driven economy.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the
strength of the euro was increasingly relevant to the bank's
assessment of price stability - its central goal - because of
the impact on inflation, which has strayed well below the
official target.
The euro was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 140.88 yen
, unwinding all the gains made after the ECB held back
from easing policy last Thursday despite projecting persistently
low inflation. Draghi's comment then that the euro's strength
had very little impact on imported inflation had helped it rally
broadly.
The euro stayed below its 2 1-1/2 year highs against the
dollar struck on Thursday, trading at $1.3885 with Asian
central banks cited as buyers at lower levels. Traders said the
euro is likely to keep drawing support from the ECB's decision
to keep policy unchanged, higher money market rates, and the
euro zone's large current account surplus.
"The risks to global growth both from China as well as from
the Crimean situation are supporting yen," said Manuel Oliveri,
FX strategist at Credit Agricole. "The German stock market is
underperforming due to worries that sanctions on Russia could
have an impact on Germany and by extension on global growth."
Russia launched new military exercises near its border with
Ukraine on Thursday, showing no sign of backing down on plans to
annex its neighbour's Crimea region. U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said serious steps would be imposed by the United
States and Europe if the referendum on Crimea joining Russia
takes place on Sunday as planned.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 101.45 yen, retreating
from Thursday's high of 102.865 with yen bulls targeting the
March 3 low of 101.20. On the week, the dollar has lost 1.7
percent, on track for its biggest losses since late January.
Reflecting some of the nervousness, one-week implied
volatilities in the dollar/yen pair - a gauge of how
sharp currency swings will be - rose to 8.45 percent from a low
of around 7.20 percent on Thursday.
"In the near term more risk-averse trading conditions may
continue to encourage a stronger yen," Lee Hardman, a currency
analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, wrote in a note.
"The Chinese economy appears to have downshifted to a slower
pace of growth in the first quarter, as evident in the weak
economic reports from February."
FRAGILE SENTIMENT
Market sentiment was already fragile after another batch of
disappointing Chinese data on Thursday reinforced fears of a
slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned on Thursday that the
economy faced "severe challenges" in 2014 while expectations of
more debt defaults kept alive worries about the state of its
financial sector.
Commodity-linked currencies, usually sold in times of
heightened risk aversion, were under pressure. That took the
shine off the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9035, having pulled
back from a one-week high of $0.9104, while the kiwi was knocked
back to $0.8535 from an 11-month peak of $0.8607.
Later in the day, investors will see if the U.S. producer
price index and the University of Michigan sentiment index
offer evidence that the economy is regaining strength, following
solid retail sales and employment data on Thursday.