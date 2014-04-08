* BOJ keeps policy unchanged as expected
* BOJ Governor Kuroda sees no immediate need to ease policy
* Euro supported by wait-and-watch stance by ECB
policymakers
(adds comments, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 8 The yen rose on Tuesday, as some
investors trimmed bets against it after the Bank of Japan held
off from additional easing and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered
little indication that more stimulus was likely in the short
term.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to a 10-day low of 102.615 yen
while the euro shed 0.2 percent to 141.30 yen.
The yen, which was also being helped by a drop in stock
markets with which it has an inverse correlation, had been
inching up before the BOJ policy decision.
It extended those gains after BOJ kept policy unchanged, and
strengthened further after Kuroda sounded upbeat about the
economy and said, despite a sales tax hike in April, growth
would pick up in coming months as would
inflation.
Many investors have been selling the yen in anticipation
that the sales tax hike will hurt consumption and the BoJ may
have to ease policy in coming months to soften the blow.
"Kuroda is signalling a 'steady-as-she-goes' hand as regards
to monetary policy which will disappoint some yen bears," said
Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "Unless
inflation falls sharply it doesn't look that they will ease."
The greenback has also struggled against the yen in recent
sessions after U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed some
investors who have been betting on a faster recovery in the
world's largest economy. It has pulled back from a 10-week high
of 104.13 yen set on Friday.
The BoJ stuck to its existing monetary stimulus, confident
that it did not need further support measures.
"It seems the (BOJ's post meeting) statement very much
adopted a wait-and-see attitude," said Callum Henderson, global
head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"That said, the low volatility in FX markets generally
should be mildly supportive for carry trades and indirectly for
dollar/yen," Henderson said.
Low volatility, which indicates
currencies pairs are unlikely to see huge swings, leads to a
favourable environment for carry trades where investors borrow
in a low-yielding currency to invest in riskier ones.
That is likely to underpin higher-yielding, growth-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar
against the yen and would keep the yen's gains in check against
the U.S. dollar, Henderson added.
The euro inched up against the dollar, to trade at $1.3755
, staying above a one-month low of $1.3672 set on Friday.
The euro gained support after the European Central Bank
again played down the need for any immediate policy action. ECB
policymakers stressed on Monday the bank was still a long way
off from making large-scale asset purchases.
Investors had sold the common currency late last week after
the ECB opened the door to using unconventional measures
including asset purchases to keep inflation from staying too low
and undermining the euro area recovery.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)