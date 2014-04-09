* Dollar gains foothold after biggest one-day fall in months
* Crown hit by signs central bank to cut rates
* Dealers say central bank reserve moves supporting euro
* Dollar index edges up but still near 3-week low
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 9 The Swedish crown was the major
mover on developed currency markets on Wednesday, falling half a
percent against the euro after the Riksbank signalled it was
moving closer to cutting interest rates.
Dealers from Scandinavian banks said the central bank's
lowering of its projected path for rates opened the way to a
push towards 9.05 crowns per euro, although there would be some
caution ahead of inflation numbers due on Thursday.
In a listless morning's trade for other major currencies,
which saw the dollar recover slightly from three days of strong
losses against the yen, the crown weakened past 9 crowns per
euro to 9.0027.
"This message from the Riksbank has changed the picture and
the euro will probably extend upward from here," said the head
of foreign exchange with one Scandinavian bank, asking not to be
named.
"Inflation tomorrow is the key now. It seems unlikely that
we'll get a strong number - the data set implies that inflation
will be fairly weak. I think around 9.03 would be first
resistance for more gains for the euro."
A dealer with another of the bigger Scandinavian banks said
the euro could even stretch as high as 9.10 if Swedish inflation
undermined the crown further, though he said stronger buyers
would probably emerge if it reached 9.05 crowns per euro.
While the Swedish economy is growing, inflation is very low
and policymakers' struggle to deal with that at a time when
household borrowing is already very high has underpinned a 2
percent fall for the crown since mid-March.
"If we continue to see more bad economic news out of Sweden
then of course its hard to say," the dealer said. "But I think
the Riksbank has given us room to push (the euro) another five
to seven figures higher depending on inflation tomorrow."
CENTRAL BANKS
One striking trend on the majors since last week is the
euro's resilience in the face of signals from the European
Central Bank that it is prepared to consider outright money
printing to support growth if need be.
A number of dealers said the single currency was being
supported by China's need to re-order the balance of currencies
it holds in its reserves after buying billions of dollars last
month to weaken the yuan. Similarly, many pointed to signs of
intervention by South Korean authorities overnight that may
support the euro going forward.
The refloating of the euro zone's struggling southern states
on bond markets, exemplified on Wednesday by Greece's
announcement of its first bond sale in four years, has also
drawn capital back into Europe this year.
"A lot of people thought the euro would go lower (after the
ECB last week), then it didn't," said Graham Davidson, a
currency trader with NAB in London.
"I think there are two reasons for that: the euro is still
supported by a solid trade surplus and there have been some
signs of reserve diversification by a number of central banks."
The euro was flat against the dollar, but firmly in
the upper half of its recent range, at $1.3800.
The dollar had weakened by more than 1 yen on Tuesday - its
worst drop in more than seven months - and it has fallen
steadily since U.S. jobs data on Friday, which failed to provide
the impetus some had expected for a push higher.
Its recovery on Wednesday left major markets back trading in
the tight ranges they have held for most of this year.
"It's not a bad level to buy back into the dollar here
(against the yen)," Davidson said.
"I tend to think the action we have seen on U.S. (market
interest) rates is just a squeeze and they will start to build
higher again. That should take the dollar higher."
After hitting lows of 101.55 in U.S. trade on
Tuesday, the dollar recovered to 102.04 yen on Wednesday. The
euro also added about 0.2 percent, to 140.77 yen.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua; Editing
by Larry King and Toby Chopra)