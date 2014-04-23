* Aussie falls on lower-than-expected CPI data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 23 The Australian dollar fell
almost one percent on Wednesday after a report showed consumer
prices rose less than expected last quarter, reducing the
chances of interest rates will rise this year.
Among the big three currencies, the U.S. dollar slipped
against the euro and yen. Its value against
a basket of currencies fell to its lowest in a week.
The Aussie has been gaining steadily against the other major
currencies since a turn in the rhetoric of its central bank. The
shift came in late January, as the domestic economy improved and
a rout in emerging markets reached a peak.
That put the currency way above the low to mid-80s against
the dollar officials had previously talked. The suspicion is a
slackening of price pressures may at least give
currency bulls some pause for thought.
"The weak CPI number does make it easy for the Reserve Bank
to change its tone again and that certainly seems to be what
markets are thinking this morning," said Simon Derrick, head of
currency research at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
The currency tumbled 0.9 percent to $0.9275,
pulling further away from a five-month high of $0.9461 set
earlier in April.
Australia's growth prospects, at the heart of the central
bank's efforts to talk the currency down last year, have
improved, while concerns over China have settled somewhat. That
was underscored by a PMI survey on Wednesday that was still
broadly weak but in line with forecasts.
Derrick said the Aussie appeared to have benefited since
January from a re-allotment of central bank reserves that
filtered down to other majors.
"There was definitely a substantial element of profit-taking
to what has happened since January," said Kenneth Dickson,
investment director with Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh.
"We still think the change in the growth prospects of China
and others will lead to relative weakness of commodity
currencies like the Aussie and Canadian dollar over the next
couple of years."
EURO UP
A jump in the first estimate of a monthly index of sentiment
among purchasing managers in Germany helped the euro gain in
morning trade in Europe. The yen also gained 0.3 percent against
the dollar to 102.25 yen. Some dealers said worries over
Ukraine had helped push it past some technical resistance.
The single currency has been hamstrung by the possibility of
more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, but the
euro gained more than 0.2 percent to $1.3836.
Standard Life's Dickson was sceptical of the speculation in
the market that the ECB could move swiftly to ease policy
further next week.
"We think the ECB believe that the current low inflation is
temporary and that it will pick up along with growth," he said.
"They do not believe that Europe is heading for the sort of
deflationary cycle that Japan saw."
Still, ECB policymakers are talking about the dangers of any
further gains for the euro. Its president, Mario Draghi, has
made clear the euro's strength is a possible trigger for the
bank to ease monetary policy. He is scheduled to give a speech
in Amsterdam on Thursday.
"There has been some jumping around this morning but we are
still deep in the recent ranges," said one dealer in London.
"The market does not want to push the euro above $1.40."
