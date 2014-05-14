* Euro recovers from 5-week low below $1.37
* Still weak against Aussie, sterling, other pairs
* Sterling awaits BoE report and UK jobs data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 14 The euro steadied just above
five-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday, with some market
players citing support from sales by the Bank of Korea of
dollars gained from intervention against the won overnight.
Such recycling of reserves by both the South Korean and
Chinese central banks, both of whom have sought to weaken their
currencies this year, is one of a shopping list of flow-related
factors helping the euro.
But a strong message from the European Central Bank last
week on its willingness to cut interest rates further in June
has given euro bulls pause for thought, knocking the single
currency back as much as 3 full cents against the dollar.
It gained just over 0.1 percent on Wednesday to 1.3719,
having hit a low of $1.36885 at the end of the European trading
day on Tuesday.
"We've had three big figure moves since last week so overall
it makes sense for it to stabilise around here for a moment,"
said Graham Davidson, a trader with NAB in London.
"But my feeling is the overall direction is still down."
A report that Germany's traditionally cautious Bundesbank
was ready to support a wide array of easing measures by the ECB
next month added to the weakness of the single currency on
Tuesday and its head, Jens Weidmann, speaks at a conference
later on Wednesday.
Notably, the single currency was weaker against a number of
other currencies, touching a new 16-month low against sterling
of 81.345 pence in late Asian trade.
Some in the market expect a hawkish message from the Bank of
England's quarterly report on inflation later on Wednesday,
which would add to expectations the bank will move forward with
rises in interest rates by this time next year.
Continuing improvement in the labour market, in monthly data
due before Governor Mark Carney's news conference, are expected
to add to that message.
"The BoE inflation report and subsequent press conference
could introduce less dovish language, recognising recent
momentum in the economy," analysts from U.S. bank Citi said in a
morning note.
"The effort to introduce greater uncertainty and raising the
probability of an early hike would be positive for the pound."
CARRY TRADE
The euro has slid roughly 2 percent since Thursday when ECB
President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to take action
next month to boost the euro zone economy if updated inflation
forecasts merit it.
"Euro will remain offered on rallies into the June meeting,"
said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore.
"It has become the carry trade funding currency of choice,
which has added to the selling pressure."
In carry trades, investors sell low-yielding currencies such
as the euro to fund their investment in higher-yielding
currencies and assets.
Halley said the euro could head back toward the top of its
recent range if the ECB holds off from any additional monetary
stimulus in June.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro touched a near
six-month low of A$1.4583
"The euro's fading resilience since last week's ECB meeting
suggests the currency should remain vulnerable to softer data
including today's March eurozone industrial output where our
economists expect a 0.2 percent decline," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki
Kitano; Editing by Alison Williams)