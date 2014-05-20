* Aussie dollar hit by cbank comments, iron ore slide
* Yen helped by dwindling chance of near-term BOJ easing
* ECB easing expectations, election jitters hurt euro
(Updates prices, quotes)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 20 The Australian dollar was the
main mover on major currency markets on Tuesday, falling more
than half a percent on the back of a slide in prices of iron
ore, one of the country's biggest exports.
Other majors were back in tight ranges, although some
players said the euro was again looking shaky after two weeks of
hints of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank which
have shaken bets the single currency would top $1.40.
The Aussie has recovered solidly from lows reached in late
January but worries over the pace of growth in China continue to
weigh broadly on its outlook and Reserve Bank deputy governor
Guy Debelle said potentially slower capital inflows to Australia
pointed to more weakness.
More broadly, some currency analysts have seen signs in the
past few sessions of a shift by investors toward more
conservative plays, moving out of those currencies like the euro
and Aussie which investors have used to gain extra yield in
recent months.
"There are signs out there which to me look horribly
familiar to for example 2007," said Simon Derrick, head of
currency research at Bank of New York-Mellon in London.
"The U.S. and Japanese equity markets are struggling now and
that would suggest to me that the upward momentum is beginning
to dry up. In that context the temptation is to take money off
the table."
He pointed to a number of catalysts overnight for the
Aussie's slide, including Debelle's comments and the concerns
over iron ore receipts. The mineral dropped to a 2-1/2-year low
of $98.50 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI for the first time in more than
two years, having been at $135 in January.
The yen held near 3 1/2-month highs against the dollar and
the euro on Tuesday, supported by diminishing expectations of
stimulus by the Bank of Japan as well as falling U.S. and
European bond yields.
The dollar traded at 101.46 yen, a day after falling
to 101.10 yen, its lowest level since early February. Against
the euro, it gained 0.1 percent.
The jury is out on the fate of the single currency ahead of
next month's European Central Bank meeting. Markets now firmly
expect a cut in interest rates, but it remains to be seen
whether that will be enough to counter the picture of positive
capital flows that have kept the euro surprising on the upside
against the dollar this year.
Much will depend on what other kinds of action, if any, the
ECB takes or hints at. In that light there are several more
speeches due from bank officials on Tuesday.
BOJ MEETING
The BOJ is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged at a
two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday, with the market's
attention focussed instead on Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's news
conference.
Kuroda has stuck to an upbeat assessment on the Japanese
economy in recent weeks, dousing immediate easing expectations.
"If Kuroda makes dovish comments tomorrow, then the
dollar/yen may manage to stay above the 200-day average," said
Osamu Takashima, head of FX strategy at Citigroup Securities in
Tokyo.
"But if he intentionally stresses his optimistic economic
views, markets will take it as a sign he accepts a higher yen
and a fall in stocks."
The euro could face some pressure ahead of potentially
destabilising European Parliament elections later this week,
where votes for anti-austerity, eurosceptic parties look set to
increase.
Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds rose on
Monday, as investors, concerned that a rise in eurosceptic
support could thwart reform efforts, took profits on recent
price gains. Yields were slightly lower on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano;
Editing by Susan Fenton)