* Dollar down against yen, sterling, Aussie
* Euro off lows after EU elections
* Draghi reinforces expectations of ECB easing next week
* Large batch of U.S. data may set tone
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 27 The dollar fell 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, extending
weakness since the end of last week after another retreat in
U.S. bond yields.
A stronger dollar was one of many investment houses' major
bets at the start of this year but the U.S. economy has so far
failed to deliver the comprehensive pickup that would convince
the Federal Reserve it needs to raise dollar returns next year.
London-based analysts and traders said another big batch of
U.S. numbers were the best bet for a bigger market move on
Tuesday after a tight few days of trading, thinned out by U.S.
and UK holiday weekends.
The euro held on to Monday's gains, largely the result of
relief that EU parliamentary elections did not deliver a
knockout blow to any of the bloc's more fragile, debt-ridden
governments.
"More broadly, the dollar continues to struggle, and you can
see that in the US rate curve and rate differentials which
haven't moved in the dollar's favour," said Stephen Gallo,
European head of FX strategy with BMO in London.
U.S. two-year bond yields have fallen around 10 basis points
in the past month despite a blip higher at the end of last week,
and are less than half their British equivalents.
"If the data, starting with durables today, does not show
the beginning of a more encouraging bounce back from Q1, then
the dollar is going to continue to struggle," Gallo added.
A raft of U.S. confidence indicators as well as orders for
durable goods are due out later on Tuesday, starting at 1230
GMT.
The dollar lost 0.16 percent against the yen to
stand at 101.80 in early European trade. It fell almost 0.3
percent against the Australian dollar and 0.2 percent
against sterling.
EURO BALANCED
The common currency climbed to $1.3656, up from a
three-month low of $1.3615 hit as markets began to digest the
results of the weekend's European elections.
Traders said a squeeze in short euro positions had given the
euro some support overnight as it managed to stay above major
technical markers such as its 200-day average against the dollar
and 100-day average against the yen.
"It's a sad reflection of the lack of volatility in FX
markets that we now report 30 point moves as being newsworthy,"
said Sean Keane, a director of Triple T Consulting and formerly
a markets trader at Credit Suisse.
Prospects of policy action from the European Central Bank at
its June 5 meeting have weighed on the common currency in the
past few weeks and comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi on
Monday reinforced those expectations.
Draghi said the bank must be "particularly watchful" for any
negative price spiral in the euro zone, adding "more pre-emptive
action may be warranted" to guard against a drop in price
expectations.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the ECB is
preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting. It
includes cuts in all its interest rates as well as targeted
measures aimed at boosting lending to smaller firms.
