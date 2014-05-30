* Yen pulls away from 4-mth high vs euro
* Japan core CPI up, does little to dissipate lowered BOJ
easing expectations
* Revised Q1 U.S. GDP disappoints, but shrugged off as
historical
(New throughout, changes dateline from previous SYDNEY/TOKYO)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 30 The yen levelled off on Friday
but still looked set to rack up its best gains for months after
a jumbled week of currency moves that has broadly seen the
dollar strengthen and the euro and sterling fall.
The Australian dollar, this week's biggest gainer among the
major currency pairs, also added to some hefty gains in the
previous session but was bumping up against resistance around
$0.9320.
Attention is now firmly focussed on next week's European
Central Bank policy meeting, expected to deliver more policy
easing. It comes at a time when the conviction of many that the
Bank of Japan would do similarly this summer has been shaken,
underpinning the rise for the yen to three-month highs against
the euro.
Likewise, while the dollar has gained this week, U.S.
Treasury yields have fallen and dealers said there was talk of
some substantial fund option bets on the yen strengthening to as
little as 98 per dollar over the next month.
"We still have a bias towards a weaker dollar. Against the
yen in particular there is still the danger of some sort of a
snapback, just to clear out some stale yen shorts," said Adam
Cole, global head of FX strategy with RBC Capital Markets in
London.
The euro has fallen almost 3 percent in the past three
weeks, hammered by expectations that the ECB will deliver a
substantial blow to pump more cash into the euro zone economy
and lower market interest rates.
That move has left the market looking divided, however, on
whether the euro can fall any further, whatever the ECB does
next week. Cole is one of those who believes a strong course of
action by the bank next Thursday is fully in the price.
"There is a risk that we see some kneejerk selling on the
day but in general a negative deposit rate and some sort of
credit easing by the bank are largely in the price," he said.
The euro fetched 138.35 yen in early European
trade, off a four-month low of 137.98. The dollar climbed off a
one-week low of 101.42 to last stand at 101.55.
The euro inched up 0.07 percent to $1.3611.
BOJ
Volatility, the fuel for speculation on foreign exchange
markets, has bumped along close to record lows this year,
dampened by an extended period of ultra-low interest rates
across the developed world.
Some dealers hope that the ECB meeting next week could be
the trigger for a greater divergence between Europe, Japan and
the United States that may finally wake investors up. The
slackening off of the euro's gain in the past week argues
against that.
"It has been a slack year but a lot of people are beginning
to wonder again if this is the new normal," said a chief dealer
with one bank in London.
Data on Friday did little to dissipate lowered expectations
for further BOJ easing, with Japan's core consumer prices
jumping 3.2 percent in April from a year earlier and posting an
11th straight month of annual gains.
"Market reaction to the CPI was limited, and we likely to
see prices deviate time to time from expectations going
forward," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"But prices have been rising roughly as the BOJ wants and
expectations for further easing will naturally ebb as a result,
which is a yen-buying factor."
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)