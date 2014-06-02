* Investors expect easing steps at Thursday's ECB meeting
LONDON, June 2 The euro fell against the dollar
on Monday, as subdued inflation readings in Germany and
slower-than-expected manufacturing growth in the euro zone piled
pressure on the European Central Bank to aggressively ease
monetary policy this week.
Currency speculators increased short positioning on the euro
to 16,633 contracts from 9,220 last week, according to data for
the week ended May 27 released by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday.
The ECB is preparing a package of policy options for its
June 5 meeting that includes cuts in all its interest rates,
Reuters reported last month.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to hit $1.3595 in the
European session, not far from a three-month low of $1.3586
touched on Thursday. It also fell against sterling
to 81.15 pence, with diverging monetary policy outlooks between
the ECB and the Bank of England underpinning the pound.
"With market participants unwilling to be brave enough to
take against-consensus euro long positions ahead of the meeting,
and the potential for an upside surprise in U.S. data, we expect
euro/dollar to remain under pressure," ING currency strategist
Petr Krpata said.
In the United States, May ISM Manufacturing data is due out
at 1400 GMT, and forecasts are for a reading of 55.5, up from
54.9 previously. That should bolster a view that the
first-quarter blip in U.S. growth was caused by extraordinary
factors.
"The euro should move back closer to $1.3600 level, while
the 200-day moving average of $1.3644 is now an important level
to watch," ING's Krpata said.
While growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector is set to
accelerate, the final reading of the manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone disappointed. The index
slipped to a six-month low of 52.2 in May from April's 53.4.
Additionally, data from German states on Monday suggested
annual inflation in Europe's largest economy was slowing. The
national rate is due to be released at 1200 GMT and a soft
number could push down the broader euro zone rate.
Euro zone inflation data is due out on Tuesday.
In the options market too, investors were adding to bearish
bets. The three-month risk reversal for the euro/dollar
, a gauge of demand for options betting on a
currency rising or falling, were showing greater bias for euro
weakness.
"The 3-month risk reversal shows that the market prefers a
bearish scenario. Traders are expecting a delivery from (ECB
chief) Mario Draghi and a decision will probably put an end to
the speculation on when the ECB will start quantitative easing,"
RTFX Fund Management portfolio manager Francesco Scotto said.
YEN WOBBLES
The yen wobbled as M&A news raised the prospects of more
outflows, and strong China data whetted investors' risk
appetite, lessening the appeal of the safe-haven currency.
"The yen-selling trend has strengthened today, partly due to
the morning's Dai-ichi news, as well as the weekend China PMI
data," Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank senior market economist Ayako
Sera more than $5 billion.
Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced
talks to buy U.S. insurer Protective Life Corp in a deal
that could be worth over $5 billion.
On Sunday, China's official data showed factory activity
expanded at its quickest pace in five months in May,
underscoring Chinese economy's solid second quarter improvement.
The dollar bought 102 yen, up about 0.25 percent.
Even the euro was a touch firmer at 138.80 yen.
