By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 27 The dollar looked set for a
second week of losses on Friday, after poor U.S. economic data
left investors with no reason to expect interest rates will rise
anytime soon.
In Europe, German inflation data are also expected
to signal a prolonged period of easy monetary policy, although
that prospect has done little to curb the euro's strength so far
in 2014.
The Swedish crown fell almost half a percent after a poor
batch of retail sales numbers heightened expectations the
Riksbank will cut interest rates next week. The New Zealand
dollar hovered at its highest in nearly three years.
The dollar has defied a raft of forecasts it would soar this
year. Instead, it is a grand total of 0.04 percent weaker since
January.
It may yet happen, but that will require U.S. economic data
to improve substantially. Consumer spending data on Thursday
fell short of expectations, close on the heels of this week's
downward revision of first-quarter growth.
"I have been sticking with the view that the dollar should
sooner or later be led higher by U.S. yields and I don't think
I'm alone in that, but it just doesn't want to go this week,"
said a senior dealer with one London-based bank.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped about 0.3 percent to
101.38 yen. It had fallen as low as 101.315 yen, its
lowest since May 21, as U.S. yields touched the
bottom of their recent range.
Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in
London, pointed to sentiment and other, more current data that
had been more positive before the GDP revision.
"It tells you a lot about the market's inclination that
people are focusing on backward- rather than forward-looking
numbers," he said.
"The Federal Reserve will clearly use any sign of weakness
as an excuse to maintain the status quo (on rates) and the
market wants to use the dollar as a funding currency, hence
favouring the yield plays like the kiwi, sterling and others."
The dollar index edged down 0.05 percent to 80.175.
Against the euro, it was almost unchanged at $1.3612.
SWEDISH BEARS
An unexpected monthly drop in Swedish retail sales
encouraged expectations that Sweden's central bank will cut its
main rate again next week. A quarter-point move would take it to
0.5 percent.
The euro gained as much as 0.5 percent before settling at
around 9.1985 crowns.
"Beyond the retail sales data, it seems to be nerves behind
the move, with investors cautious of next week's Riksbank," said
Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London. "Expectations
are that the Riksbank will cut rates next week, but the key will
be whether it signals it is willing to do much more."
In New Zealand, policymakers have been raising rates for
months. The RBNZ's cash rate is now 3.25 percent, among the
highest in the developed world, and the kiwi has become a beacon
to yield-seeking investors in response, gaining almost 7 percent
this year.
It traded at $0.8773 on Friday, having peaked at
$0.8795, just half a cent off the 2011 high of $0.8842. That is
the strongest the currency has been since it was floated in
1985.
Sterling also stood within striking distance of a near
six-year peak. It gained ground after the Bank of England
announced steps on Thursday to cool Britain's housing market
that left intact expectations of higher rates.
The pound was unchanged, trading at $1.7027, off a
peak of $1.7064 set on June 19.
(Editing by Larry King)