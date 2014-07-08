* Dollar's jobs-inspired rally runs out of steam
* German trade surplus jumps, but overall volumes lower
* Kiwi jumps on rating boost, sterling dips on data
* Eyes on Fed speakers later on Tuesday
(updates prices, adds quote)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 8 The outlook for monetary policy
in the second half of 2014 dominated major currency markets on
Tuesday, with the dollar's impetus from surprisingly strong U.S.
jobs data last week already fading.
Fitch Ratings' upping of its outlook for New Zealand's debt
rating drove a jump for the kiwi dollar, while poorer UK output
numbers gave investors a chance to claim some of their profits
on the past month's rally in sterling.
But as the market drifts into a summer lull, the balance of
monetary policy on either side of the Atlantic is dominating
debate and seen as the key to ending a long period of very low
volatility and trading volumes.
The jump in new U.S. hiring, reported before the July 4
holiday, had provided a brief fillip to those still hoping that
a surge in the dollar, widely forecast at the start of this year
by the big investment banks, will finally materialise.
The U.S. currency eased against the euro on Monday and was
struggling to make ground in Europe on Tuesday in the face of
the latest signs of German opposition to more policy easing by
the European Central Bank.
"We were looking for the dollar to struggle in the first
half of the year, but as we head into H2 we have revised our
forecasts to extend that theme into the third quarter," said
Adam Cole, head of G10 currency strategy with RBC in London.
"Eventually we expect the USD trend to turn, and by 2015, we
are looking for the kind of broad-based USD strength that the
consensus was expecting in 2014."
The dollar edged higher against the euro, with the
single currency trading 0.1 percent lower at $1.3591. Against a
basket of currencies it was 0.1 percent higher at 80.28.
It eased 0.1 percent to 101.775 yen.
SURPLUS
Germany's hugely positive balance of trade is one underlying
reason for the euro's net five-cent gain against the dollar in
the past 12 months, and it recorded a record trade surplus of
almost 19 billion euros in May.
But broader signs of the strength of the euro zone's biggest
economy were less positive - both exports and imports fell
sharply.
Airbus chief Fabrice Bregier's call for a 10 percent
devaluation of the euro underlined the pressure on the European
Central Bank to keep the supply of euros very high or even do
more to support growth in months to come.
"The German data has been a bit disappointing and that is
pointing the way to more pressure on the ECB to move again but I
think people are still scratching their heads," said Rabobank
strategist Jane Foley.
"There is a difficulty for the ECB in pushing the euro lower
as long as the Fed is not clearly on the way to higher rates."
Fed policymakers Jeffrey Lacker and Narayana Kocherlakota
are both due to speak later on Tuesday and will be eyed for
signs of a shift towards a more hawkish bent following the jobs
numbers.
For the ECB, the currency story also complicates its battle
to keep euro zone inflation out of negative territory and closer
to 2 percent, although its president, Mario Draghi, has said
that the currency's 15 percent rise from 2012 lows has pushed
down inflation by only 0.4 percentage points.
The New Zealand dollar jumped to an almost 3-year
high against the greenback after Fitch affirmed its current
ratings but upgraded its outlook to positive, citing fiscal
consolidation and improving growth.
Dealers said the move, peaking at $0.8806, had taken out a
number of option barriers at $0.8800. The kiwi, up almost nine
percent since January on the back of steady increases in
domestic interest rates, retreated thereafter but was still
trading around a third of a percent higher at $0.8786.
