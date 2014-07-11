* Euro steadies after half-cent drop, yen higher overnight
* Little sign of sharp equity sell-off passing through yet
* Stock market tensions fuel arguments for change in trend
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 11 Major currency markets were
steady in Europe on Friday, having ridden out a day of ructions
on European stock markets with only minimal moves on the euro
and yen.
Strategists were sceptical of whether concerns about
Portuguese bank BES would prove the trigger for
an immediate change in market tone away from the steady, low
volatility plays of the past six months.
But Thursday's 4 percent slide in Lisbon shares and the
losses it brought with it for other European banks supported
those who have been warning for the past month or so that there
is a bubble in stock and some bond prices that may soon burst.
The main currency candidate to suffer from any such move
would be the euro, which has benefited from a flood of money
into markets in the euro zone's indebted southern half over the
past year.
"I don't think you can look at BES and say it's the start of
something, but it is a symptom of what seems to be happening,"
said Simon Derrick, head of global FX strategy with Bank of New
York Mellon in London.
"All of the reasons for owning the euro over the past year
are steadily being taken away. That doesn't mean euro-dollar is
going to shift straight away but it does look increasingly
likely that a move is in the pipeline."
The euro fell half a cent against the dollar on Thursday - a
very ordinary daily move. It was flat at $1.3605 by midday in
Europe on Friday.
The yen was poised to end the week almost 1 percent higher
against the dollar, having jumped to a five-month peak against
the euro overnight on the sell-off in global equities.
While some of Thursday's currency losers were recovering,
the Swiss franc - another traditional safe haven for capital in
times of stress - held onto its gains at 1.2145 euros.
"Some of the classic risk-off trades are looking
attractive," said Graham Davidson, a spot trader with NAB in
London.
"My feeling is another crisis is not going to happen but we
will see a good solid correction. My favourite trade at the
moment is the euro against the yen. Sterling and the euro should
be the main losers."
The euro last traded at 137.80 yen, having fallen
as far as 137.50, its lowest since early February.
The dollar was at 101.35 yen after touching a
seven-week low of 101.06.
