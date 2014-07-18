* Yen gives up some gains after hitting five-month high vs
euro
* Norwegian crown jumps over half a percent
* Dollar recovers from biggest one-day loss since April 10
* Central bank support backstop against geopolitical worry
(Releads on Norwegian crown, adds quote)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 18 Oil producer Norway's crown
jumped on Friday, boosted by concerns about Europe's energy
supply as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine
rose.
Other major currency markets calmed after an initial surge
for the traditionally safe-haven yen and Swiss franc following
the downing of a passenger jet over eastern Ukraine on Thursday.
Both fell on Friday.
The crown rose just over half a percent to trade at 8.3520
crowns per euro.
Valentin Marinov, head of European currency strategy at
Citigroup in London, said worries over relations with Russia
were outweighing the prospect of another cut in Norwegian
interest rates next year.
The Norwegian central bank's shift in June to a looser
approach to monetary policy had sent the crown down over 3
percent against the euro in the month to Thursday.
"Lingering tensions between Russia and the West could be
seen as a long-term positive for the Norwegian crown," said
Marinov.
"Persistent uncertainty about the situation in Ukraine and
more Russian sanctions could encourage a European
diversification away from Russian gas and oil supplies into
Norwegian gas and oil supplies."
The yen hit a five-month high versus the euro in Asian trade
as investors worried that the shooting down of the Malaysian
airliner could potentially lead to heavier economic sanctions
that might weaken global growth.
The Japanese currency was down 0.3 percent against the euro
and 0.2 percent against the dollar in morning trade in Europe.
RISK APPETITE
Strategists said that, while events in Ukraine and Israel's
launch of a ground campaign in Gaza were a concern, markets have
grown used to the idea that any deeper economic fallout would
always be countered by yet more action from global central
banks.
"Every time we get a slight retreat in risk appetite, it is
if anything used by people as a chance to buy back in rather
than scale back on risk properly," said Richard Falkenhall, a
currency strategist with Swedish bank SEB in Stockholm.
"Before the 2008 crisis these sorts of events had a much
bigger impact on financial markets. Now everyone knows that if
something goes wrong the Fed can just halt tapering or even
increase it again. That support wasn't there in the past."
U.S. Treasury yields, depressed by the trillions
of dollars of bonds the U.S. Federal Reserve has bought and a
key driver for the dollar, were flat in morning trade after
falling around 10 basis points on Thursday.
The Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was brought down over
eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed, sharply
raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow
rebels in which Russia and the West back opposing sides.
The yen is still up around 0.6 percent this week against the
euro.
"Should risk sentiment falter again today, we would be
looking for USD/JPY to break the 101.00 support. USD/JPY 101.6
appears as a solid resistance," said Petr Krpata, a strategist
with Dutch bank ING in London.
The euro is down the most in more than a month this week due
to hints that U.S. officials may yet raise interest rates
earlier than markets expect next year. The common currency
traded broadly flat against the dollar at $1.3532.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ralph
Boulton and John Stonestreet)