* Euro falls after Italy cuts 2014 growth outlook
* Norwegian crown jumps over half a percent
(Adds euro fall, New York trading and quotes; changes byline
and dateline; previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 18 The euro on Friday traded
under the psychologically significant $1.35 level for the first
time since February as the dollar gained broadly amid
geopolitical tensions aggravated by the downing of a Malaysian
airliner in Ukraine.
The currency shared by 18 countries has been declining on
speculation U.S. policymakers may lift interest rates sooner
than markets expected and dipped on Friday to $1.3492 shortly
after the Bank of Italy cut its economic outlook, according to
Shaun Osborne, currency strategist at TD Securities.
In reducing to 0.2 percent its 2014 growth forecast for
Italy, the bank warned that there was significant uncertainty
about the outlook for the euro zone's third-largest economy.
The euro last traded at $1.3515, off 0.1 percent for
the trading day.
"The euro has been in a range with $1.35 as a bottom,"
Osborne said. "The euro will probably trend lower now."
The dollar was also up against the yen, with the
dollar trading ahead 0.2 percent at 101.35 yen.
An index that measures the dollar against a basket of six
other leading currencies was up 0.12 percent at 80.603.
Traders were cautious, shifting away from riskier holdings
as events played out in Ukraine, according to Lane Newman,
director of foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets.
"You will see a continuation of the risk-off move," Newman
said. "I don't think many people want to go into the weekend
with risk on."
Oil producer Norway's crown jumped, boosted by concerns
about Europe's energy supply as tensions between Russia and the
West over Ukraine rose.
The crown rose just over half a percent to trade at 8.3520
crowns per euro.
Valentin Marinov, head of European currency strategy at
Citigroup in London, said worries over relations with Russia
were outweighing the prospect of another cut in Norwegian
interest rates next year.
The Norwegian central bank's shift in June to a looser
approach to monetary policy had sent the crown down over 3
percent against the euro in the month to Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Connor; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)