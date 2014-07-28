(Updates after start of European trade, changes dateline from
* Market added to bullish bets on dollar in past week
* Euro steadies around eight-month trough
* FOMC, U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls main focus this week
* Euro zone inflation due Thursday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 28 The dollar hovered near
six-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Monday,
with data and policy releases in coming days set to determine
whether its strongest week since March prefaces a broader move
higher.
The euro had stabilised a touch in an Asian session weakened
by a holiday in Singapore. But it was still trading just above
an eight-month trough. Another half-cent fall would
take it to its lowest since September of last year.
Two strong weeks running for the dollar have encouraged the
belief that the U.S. currency is finally ready to make good on
forecasts for a long-awaited recovery as economic growth in the
United States easily outpaces that in mainland Europe.
But the scale of the dollar's moves - a 2 percent rise
against the euro this month - also increases the odds of some
players cashing in some of those gains.
"We think the euro/dollar move may pause for breath at the
start of this week before another shift lower at the end of the
week," said Adam Myers, head of European currency strategy at
Credit Agricole in London.
"The market is clearly short on the euro but there doesn't
quite seem to be the fuel over the next day or two to drive it
much lower and that may squeeze some of those positions."
Euro zone inflation, already uncomfortably near zero for
European Central Bank policymakers, is due on Thursday and will
be preceded by German regional and national numbers.
The other big number is U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday,
with expectations for Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement
dampened by a series of appearances by chair Janet Yellen and
other policymakers in recent days.
In morning trade in Europe, the euro was less than 0.1
percent higher at $1.3438.
"The short EUR/USD trade will likely continue to be a slow
burner given the current bearish market positioning in euros,"
said Kit Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"The consensus is not always wrong, but consensus trades
generally require patience. We remain bearish EUR/USD, and any
rally should be sold into."
YELLEN
Numbers on Wednesday are expected to show the U.S. economy
grew at a 3.2 percent annual pace in the second quarter, up from
2.9 percent in the first. Non-farm payrolls are expected to show
a rise of 231,000 in July after they increased 288,000 in June.
Yellen said this month that the Fed could raise rates sooner
than initially expected if labour markets continued to improve.
Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to start raising
interest rates in the second half of next year.
The dollar index was marginally lower at 81.000,
after it peaked at 81.084 on Friday, a high not seen since early
February. So far this month, it has rallied around 1.6 percent,
on track for its best monthly gain since January.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar was steady at
101.81 yen.
The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed currency speculators increased their bullish
bets on the greenback in the week ended July 22.
U.S. Treasury yields, however, remained pinned near recent
lows, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
at 2.478 percent in Asia, not far from its U.S.
close of 2.469 percent on Friday. The fact that the 10-year
yield remains well below 3 percent suggests that investors
betting on the dollar were not driven by any material change to
the U.S. economic outlook.
Analysts at Barclays said this week's U.S. data could
challenge that perception.
"Overall, we expect a relatively upbeat set of data
releases, which ought to give the U.S. dollar further support
over the week," they wrote in a report to clients.
"We do not expect the Fed to deliver any major surprises,
with further tapering of $10 billion likely to be announced."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)