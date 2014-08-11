(Adds new quote, updates prices)
* Norwegian inflation surprises, pushing crown almost 1 pct
higher
* Yen off highs as investors become less cautious
* Investors watching geopolitical developments for cues
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 11 The Norwegian crown soared to a
seven-week high against the euro on Monday after Norway reported
consumer inflation unexpectedly jumped in July, as investors
trimmed expectations that the central bank would cut interest
rates.
The crown surged around 1 percent against the euro after the
data amid high trading volumes, hitting 8.2835 crowns per euro
. That was its strongest since June 19, when the
currency dived after the Norges Bank hinted at a possible rate
cut if the economy weakened.
Monday's data, showing Norway's core inflation rising above
the Norges Bank's long-term target to 2.6 percent in July,
prompted investors to start pricing out the risk that rates
would be cut.
"I think the Norges Bank will probably take a more guarded
tone towards inflation risks and Norwegian crown weakness at its
September rate decision," said Stephen Gallo, head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
"But persistent Norwegian crown strength and inflation rates
consistently above the G10 average are not good for Norwegian
competitiveness. The non-resource trade deficit is still a
medium-term downside risk (to the crown)."
The Norwegian crown's gains also helped push its Swedish
counterpart higher on Monday, hitting a 12-day peak
of 9.1856 crowns per euro, up 0.5 percent on the day.
The Scandinavian moves - easily the biggest in developed
currency markets - took the focus away from a broader shift to
riskier plays, which saw the yen backing off from the highs it
reached last week, when fighting in Ukraine and Gaza fuelled
demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The dollar was over half a percent above a two-week trough
of 101.51 yen that it had hit on Friday. It initially
rebounded late last week on news that Russia was ending military
drills near the Ukrainian border, helping U.S. stocks
post their best one-day gain since March.
"It's essentially a risk-on move that we've hit ... which is
a legacy of last Friday," said Daragh Maher, a currency
strategist at HSBC.
The euro was flat at 136.73 yen, around 0.8
percent above an 8 1/2-month low of 135.73 hit on Friday.
UNCERTAINTY
HSBC's Maher warned that investors could quickly turn
risk-averse again, given the volatility in Gaza and Ukraine.
"All these situations can turn around, so there'll be
reasonably low conviction in terms of these risk-on FX trades."
In an overview of the years since the financial crisis, U.S.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the U.S. and
global recoveries have been "disappointing" so
far.
Some thought Fischer would adopt a more hawkish tone after a
run of more robust U.S. data. But despite a strong rebound in
the second quarter, the U.S. growth for July-September remains
uncertain.
The outlook for the global economy does not look bright
enough to encourage strong risk-taking at this juncture, said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
Japan's economy might also struggle to bounce back in the
third quarter after taking a hit in April-June from a
consumption tax increase enacted in April, Murata said.
"The current situation isn't as good as people had expected,
and I think it's difficult to expect risk appetite to
strengthen.
"We think the dollar will continue to find it difficult to
push higher versus the yen," Murata said, adding that it was
also notable that the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
was still hovering at levels roughly around 2.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)