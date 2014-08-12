(Recasts, adds details, fresh quotes)
* Euro slips ahead of German ZEW sentiment survey
* Dollar index inches up
* New Zealand dollar hits 2-month lows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 12 The euro fell towards 9-month
lows against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors positioned for
a weak German sentiment survey that is likely to add to signs of
a slowdown in the euro zone recovery, specifically in Germany.
The German ZEW survey for August will be released at 0900
GMT and both the current situation index and the expectations
index are both forecast to have fallen, as many expect Europe's
largest economy to be hit by sanctions imposed on Russia.
Russia is one of Germany's biggest trading partners and the
West has imposed tough sanctions on Moscow amid the continuing
conflict with Ukraine. Russia, too has responded with sanctions,
all which analysts say, will hurt the euro zone more than the
U.S. economy.
"If the ZEW collapses concerns about Russia will become more
intense," Commerzbank currency strategist Lutz Karpowitz said.
"That means the euro will not merely suffer as a result of a
lack of momentum from other data today, but in the long run it
will simply become more difficult for the euro if the European
economy is unable to take off."
The euro was down 0.15 percent at $1.3664, not far
from a nine-month low of $1.3333 struck on Aug. 6. It was also
lower against the yen at 136.70 yen, eyeing a recent
trough of 135.73 yen.
The euro's losses saw the dollar edge up. The index rose 0.1
percent to 81.559 with the dollar making gains against
the yen and the Swiss franc, too.
The safe-haven yen stayed off highs notched up late last
week when concerns about the situation in the Middle East and
the conflict between Ukraine and Russia were more acute. The
dollar bought 102.25 yen, adding about 0.1 percent and
pulling away from Friday's two-week low of 101.51 yen.
"Demand for dollars seems to be higher than some people
expected, around 102," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info
Co. in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
Trading was quiet in Tokyo, however, with many people away
from work for the Obon season to commemorate ancestors.
Among the biggest movers was the New Zealand dollar which
fell to a two-month low against its U.S. counterpart. It dropped
to $0.8407, down 0.5 percent on the day, and its lowest since
June 4 when it fell to $0.8401.
That was a long way off a near three-year high of $0.8839
hit last month, with the currency dogged by expectations of a
slowdown in the pace of New Zealand interest rate rises and an
ongoing tumble in global dairy prices.
Fresh evidence that the housing market there was cooling was
also adding to selling pressure, traders said.
"The New Zealand dollar is now reaching the key $0.84 level.
A break below this level would confirm a technically bearish
"double-top" formation suggesting a move below $0.80," Morgan
Stanley said in a morning note.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Louise Ireland)