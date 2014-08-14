* Euro struggles after poor German and French data
* Sterling hits 4-month low as markets push back rate hike
bets
* Kiwi boosted by strong New Zealand retail sales
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 14 The euro hovered near nine-month
lows against the dollar on Thursday, hurt by dismal data from
Germany and France that cast further doubt over the euro zone's
recovery and adds to expectations of more stimulus from the
European Central Bank.
Germany's economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2 percent in the
three months to June while France managed no growth for a second
straight quarter. Italy, meanwhile, has slid back into recession
for the third time since 2008.
The euro fell to a day's low of $1.3348 after the German
data, close to the low of $1.3333 hit earlier in the month
. It slightly recovered afterwards to trade at $1.3365,
flat on the day.
"The overall picture is one of weakness coming from Europe
and that's going to keep the euro very much under pressure,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London.
"That highlights the divergence we're seeing in the G10,
with disappointing data coming from most countries with the
exception being the United States, and that's going to keep the
dollar supported across the board."
The GDP number for the euro zone as a whole is due at 0900
GMT and forecast to show anaemic growth of 0.1 percent on the
quarter. Given the reports from member states already in, even
that is unlikely to be achieved.
And separate numbers on Wednesday showed a surprise fall in
euro zone industrial production in June.
STERLING STRUGGLES
Sterling also struggled, hitting a four-month low of $1.6657
six-year high touched in the middle of July.
The pound was on the defensive after the Bank of England
surprised investors on Wednesday by signalling it was in no
hurry to raise interest rates.
Wrong-footing the market again, Governor Mark Carney
indicated on Wednesday that wage developments would be key to
the exact timing of a rate move as the BOE slashed its forecast
for wage growth.
Yet just a few months ago, Carney made sterling jump by
warning investors that they were not sufficiently pricing in the
chance of an early increase in record-low rates.
Given the shift in Carney's comments, it may be difficult to
find reasons to buy the pound, said Masafumi Yamamoto, market
strategist for Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
"I think we could start to see people chase the current
momentum and aggressively build short positions," he said.
A better-than-expected rise in New Zealand's second quarter
retail sales helped give the kiwi a small fillip, pushing it to
a one-week high of $0.8490.
The New Zealand dollar last traded at $0.8484, up 0.3
percent for the day.
