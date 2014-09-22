* Dollar index hovers just below 2-year high

* Some respite for pound, euro, yen after 10 weeks of dollar gains

* Chinese scepticism on more stimulus hurts Aussie, emerging FX

* Eyes on ECB chief, Fed speakers (Adds more quotes, updates prices)

By Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 22 Major currencies recovered some ground against the dollar on Monday after the dollar index racked up a 10th straight week of gains, its longest winning streak since its free float in 1973.

The exception to the rule was the Australian dollar, infected by concerns over global growth and specifically the suggestion at a meeting of G20 that China might hold off from further stimulus for the economy.

The Aussie fell half a percent to a 7-month low of $0.8866 in morning trade in Europe and one-month volatility - bets on the scale of swings in the Aussie's value that traders use to hedge growing risk - jumped to a 6-month high of 8.95 percent.

"Aussie has seen the most attention so far today trading heavy with stocks and commodities, and front end vols have risen about a quarter," said an options trader at a North American bank.

The bigger currency pairs were taking a breather after one of the most volatile and event-filled weeks in more than a year, although there is plenty of data and policymaker comment spread through this week for investors to get their teeth into.

Top of the agenda for the euro is European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's appearance in the European parliament (1300 GMT), which follows a lukewarm take-up for the bank's latest scheme to push more money through the financial system.

If purchasing managers surveys on Tuesday point to more weakness in the euro zone economy, it will fuel speculation that Draghi will be forced to embark on the sort of outright money-printing to which U.S. policymakers have just called a halt.

"The dollar is now on a pretty strong footing, although after last week's action we could be in for a bit of a lull," said Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global Market Research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ in London.

"We have a handful of Fed speakers and Draghi to go on, but I'm not sure any of that will be enough to push us much further this week."

BTM have the euro at $1.27 by the end of this year then falling to $1.20 next, underpinned by a widening gap in U.S. and European market interest rates that reflect expectations the Federal Reserve will raise borrowing costs next year.

"We're quite happy with that fairly conservative end of year forecast because there is quite a lot priced into the dollar already," Halpenny said.

The euro traded just over 0.1 percent higher on the day at $1.2842 after touching a 14-month trough of $1.2826. The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies at 84.723.

GROWTH DEMANDS

While sterling gained around 0.3 percent to $1.6333, it has made little headway since Friday's Scottish referendum result. Major political risks - including the fallout from the vote to reject independence and next May's general election in the United Kingdom - still lie ahead for the pound and other British assets.

The yen also clawed back some lost territory after slumping to a six-year low against the dollar late last week, although the gains were modest.

There was little help from a weekend meeting of G20 finance ministers and bank chiefs in Cairns, Australia, where currencies got little mention. The G20 said they were close to adding an extra $2 trillion to the global economy and creating millions of new jobs, but Europe's extended stagnation remained a major stumbling block.

China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said he would not dramatically alter policy because of any one economic indicator, cooling any speculation of swift action against an economic slowdown seen by a number of economists.

That put pressure on currencies from a number of economies which depend on strong growth in China supporting global sentiment or trade flows, including the Aussie.

"We expect the risk-off sentiment to extend and worsen near-term," said Alvin Tan, a strategist with Societe Generale in London. "Our technical analysts are highlighting that a break below $0.8850 in AUD/USD will signal a re-test of the 0.8660 low of the year." (Editing by Toby Chopra)