LONDON, Sept 23 The euro pulled away from a
14-month trough against the dollar on Tuesday, earning some
relief from a business survey showing Germany's economy probably
expanded in the third quarter.
The common currency rose to $1.2896, recovering from
Monday's 14-month low of $1.2816 and prompting some traders to
suspect it might correct higher as key support near $1.2800
loomed. Traders said a move above Sept. 18 highs of around
$1.2830 was needed for sustained gains.
"The euro has moved up a bit, but I would look to sell into
the rise. Clearly the German composite PMI reading was better,
but what is worrying is the slide in the index for manufacturing
towards the contraction territory," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
The German composite PMI, rose to 54.0 from 53.7 in August,
moving further above the 50 mark denoting growth.
The corresponding survey for the euro zone, however, showed
business activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than
expected as firms cut prices for the 30th month in a row.
Overall, the data did little to alter the picture of a sluggish
recovery in the euro zone.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated on
Monday that the bank is ready to use additional unconventional
tools if needed to spur growth in the bloc.
Still, there is scepticism that the ECB would launch a
bond-buying stimulus program any time soon, offering support to
the euro.
"We've seen the single currency move away from the $1.28
level, as the market has yet to be convinced that the ECB can
deliver the balance sheet expansion that the ECB President has
promised," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.
Draghi had said earlier this month that the latest easing
measures, which include buying asset-backed securities and
offering cheaper long term loans to banks, will expand ECB's
balance sheet to levels close to seen in early 2012.
The ECB balance sheet stood around 3 trillion euros then
compared with around 2 trillion now. But last week's take up of
cheap long term loans by banks fell well short of expectations.
"This makes the advent of full-blown QE more likely as a
means towards achieving this, but it's not clear that the ECB
has a consensus on the Governing Council to start QE at this
point in time," Smith added.
Quantitative easing, or buying large amounts of sovereign
debt, faces strong resistance in Germany.
DOLLAR PAUSES
The euro's rise, saw the dollar index shed 0.4 percent. The
index last traded at 84.434, having peaked at 84.861 on
Monday, a high not seen since July 2010. It has posted 10
straight weeks of gains as markets wagered U.S. rates would rise
long before those in Europe or Japan.
The dollar's run even prompted New York Federal Reserve Bank
president William Dudley to caution that the gains could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
Dudley said on Monday that while the value of the dollar is
not a policy goal of the Fed's, it had to be taken on board as
part of the central bank's economic forecast.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.3 percent to 108.45 yen
, down from a six-year high of 109.46 set on Friday.
There was not much boost for either the Japanese currency or
its safe-haven peer the Swiss franc to news the United
States and partner nations had carried out the first air strikes
against Islamic State in Syria, opening a new front in the
battle against militants.
The Australian dollar rose after a private survey showed
that activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly
picked up in September.
The Aussie dollar rose 0.5 percent to $0.8915,
pulling away from Monday's seven-month low of $0.8851.
Concerns about slowing Chinese growth and a big drop in the
price of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, have added to
pressure against the Australian dollar, which has slid 4.7
percent this month. Chinese steel and iron ore futures have
fallen to record lows this week.
