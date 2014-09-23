* Euro pulls away from 14-month trough
* Dollar index holds below four-year peak
* Dollar consolidation under way, says analyst
(Adds New York prices, quotes; changes byline and dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The battered euro rose on
Tuesday, pulling away from a 14-month trough against the dollar,
as the greenback eased against other major currencies on
profit-taking after a 10-week streak of gains.
Bruised by worries about economic growth and loosening
European Central Bank monetary policies, the euro on Tuesday got
some relief from a business survey showing Germany's economy
probably expanded in the third quarter.
The common currency rose to $1.2885, recovering from
Monday's 14-month low of $1.2816 and prompting some traders to
suspect it might correct higher.
"The euro has moved up a bit, but I would look to sell into
the rise," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC World Markets. "Clearly the German composite PMI reading
was better, but what is worrying is the slide in the index for
manufacturing towards the contraction territory."
The German composite PMI rose to 54.0 from 53.7 in August,
moving further above the 50 mark, which denotes growth.
The corresponding survey for the euro zone, however, showed
business activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than
expected as companies cut prices for the 30th month in a row.
Overall, the data did little to alter the picture of a sluggish
recovery in the euro zone.
The euro's rise stung the dollar index, which shed 0.33
percent. The index last traded at 84.472, having peaked
at 84.861 on Monday, a high not seen since July 2010.
The basket of six currencies traded against the dollar had
posted 10 straight weeks of gains through Friday as markets
wagered U.S. rates would rise long before those in Europe or
Japan.
"It's starting to take shape," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. "The dollar's longest string of weekly gains in
decades has seemingly entered a period of consolidation."
The dollar's run even prompted New York Federal Reserve Bank
President William Dudley to caution that the gains could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
Dudley said on Monday that while the value of the dollar was
not a policy goal of the Fed's, it had to be taken into account
as part of the central bank's economic forecast.
The dollar also eased 0.2 percent to 108.62 yen, down
from a six-year high of 109.46 set on Friday.
There was not much boost for either the Japanese currency or
its safe-haven peer, the Swiss franc, to news that the
United States and partner nations had carried out the first air
strikes against Islamic State in Syria, opening a new front in
the battle against militants.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)