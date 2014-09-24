* Yen rises after Abe comments on weak yen impact
* Dollar consolidates after 10-week winning streak
* Australian, NZ dollar up about half a percent
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 24 The yen rose on Wednesday after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced concern about the
economic impact of its fall to a six-year low, adding to the
sense of a halt this week in the dollar's record-breaking run
since July.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent on the day to 108.55 yen
after the Jiji news service quoted Abe as saying he would
carefully watch the impact of the yen's recent weakness on
Japanese regional economies.
The prime minister's comments follow similar expressions of
concerns from two of his ministers after a drop of roughly 7
percent since early August which took the yen to a low of 109.46
yen per dollar last Friday.
Much as that seems broadly part of Abe's plan to refloat the
Japanese economy by spurring inflation, market players said the
pace may not be so easy for policy makers to digest.
"It seems to us - and I think most people - that it's not
the fact of the move, just the pace of it that Tokyo is
concerned about," said a spot dealer with one large
international bank in London.
"(But) it is not a surprise that we're seeing the yen show
some resistance at the moment, given the slight pullback we've
seen on the dollar in the last few days."
Gains of about half a percent for both the New Zealand and
Australian dollars also added to the feeling of consolidation
around the U.S. currency's rally but the underlying tone remains
positive.
The dollar has racked up 10 weeks of gains against a basket
of currencies on the back of growing conviction among
investors that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest
rates next year.
There have been signs of more resistance from the euro as
well, but the prospect of an extended period of low growth and
low inflation is expected to add to pressure for looser monetary
conditions.
Germany's Ifo indicator of business sentiment will be the
main event of the morning in Europe.
"The market is looking for a modest pullback in the headline
and expectations components," Citi strategists said in a morning
note.
"This means the bigger surprise would be with a stronger
reading, but any euro bounce on the back of the data is likely
to be more pronounced against other major currencies than versus
the dollar."
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against the euro at $1.2860
, but held steady against the currency basket at 84.621
, near a four-year high of 84.861 set on Monday.
"A lot of hedge funds were taking profits after the dollar's
recent rise," foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co
director, Kaneo Ogino, said.
"But other investors see an opportunity to buy the dollar on
dips," he said.
PENSIONS
Abe has supported a policy of yet more money-printing by the
Bank of Japan and it is expected to trail far behind the Fed in
starting to rein in that policy, the dominant trend among major
central banks since the 2008 financial crisis.
The yen has also been weighed down by speculation that a
forthcoming strategy review by Japan's $1.2 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) may result in an increase in its
allocation toward overseas assets.
Abe's comments are probably aimed at trying to avoid any
criticism related to the yen's weakness, Barclays Asia Pacific
head of FX strategy in Singapore, Mitul Kotecha, said.
"But ultimately, I don't think the trend or the tone will
change. It appears to me that Japanese officials would still
prefer to see yen weakening as long as it's a gradual drop in
the currency," Kotecha said.
