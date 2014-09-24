* Dollar index at highest since July 2010

* Yen declines after early gains vs dollar

* Euro below $1.28

* Dollar rise seen continuing (Adds latest prices, details and changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 24 The dollar rose again on Wednesday, wiping out early gains in the yen against the greenback coming after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced concern about the economic impact of the Japanese currency's fall to a six-year low.

The dollar index gained 0.40 percent and touched highs last seen in July 2010, while the euro sank 0.4 percent to a new 14-month low under $1.28 and was last at $1.2788.

America's brightening economic outlook and Europe's sputtering business environment requiring monetary loosening have helped the dollar index post 10 straight weekly gains, as of Friday.

"Most of the numbers coming out of Europe are weaker. Most of the numbers coming out of the United States are supportive,"

said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist Westpac Banking Corp in New York. "I'd say the dollar is well positioned."

The U.S. currency had earlier traded as low as 108.48 yen after the Jiji news service quoted Japan's Abe as saying he would carefully watch the impact of the yen's recent weakness on Japanese regional economies.

The prime minister's comments follow similar expressions of concern from two of his ministers after a drop of roughly 7 percent since early August. The yen touched a low of 109.46 yen per dollar last Friday.

Much as that seems broadly part of Abe's plan to refloat the Japanese economy by spurring inflation, market players said the speed of the fall may not be so easy for policymakers to digest.

"It seems to us, and I think most people, that it's not the fact of the move, just the pace of it that Tokyo is concerned about," said a spot dealer with one large international bank in London.

The dollar has racked up gains on conviction among many investors that the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten monetary policy with higher interest rates next year.

Both Europe and Japan are still expected to head further in the opposite direction, prompting a number of major banks to predict the euro will fall as low as $1.10-$1.15 in the next year, or even to parity.

"A lot of hedge funds were taking profits after the dollar's recent rise," foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co director, Kaneo Ogino, said. "But other investors see an opportunity to buy the dollar on dips." (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)