By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 30 The dollar was poised to finish
the month with its biggest quarterly gain in six years, though
it paused for breath on Tuesday and some analysts saw its recent
rally running out of steam.
The greenback has gained over 7 percent against a basket of
major currencies over the past three months and posted a
record-breaking 11 weeks of successive gains on expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates well
ahead of its counterparts in Japan and the euro zone.
Against the euro, the dollar hit a near two-year high of
$1.2664 on trading platform EBS on Monday, but the shared
currency was steady on Tuesday at $1.2692 as investors waited
for euro zone consumer price inflation numbers due at 0900 GMT.
The data is expected to show the inflation rate falling to
0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent in August - well into
the European Central Bank's "danger zone" of below 1 percent,
and a far cry from its target of below, but close to, 2 percent.
But numbers released on Monday from Germany - easily the
euro zone's largest economy - showed inflation steadying in
September, while in Spain, deflation slowed a little. Some took
that as an indication that inflation has managed to stay steady
in the euro zone as a whole in September.
But Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ, said that even if the data does show inflation
staying flat, that would not be enough to prompt a significant
move up for the euro, and that markets instead had their eyes on
Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting.
"Only real downward surprises would trigger much of a move
on the euro by significantly reinforcing expectations of more
easing in the near term," he said.
"Even if the number is higher, it's still well below where
the ECB would like it to be, so it's not like it's going to stop
the ECB from aggressively easing policy."
DOLLAR RALLY'S ROOM TO RUN?
The dollar index last stood at 85.620, not far from
an overnight peak of 85.798 - a high not seen since July 2010.
Data on Monday showing U.S. consumer spending accelerated in
August supported the upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy.
But some analysts cautioned that the dollar's
three-month-long rally was at risk of running out of steam for
now, particularly against the yen.
"It's really hard to pick a bottom, but it does look to us
like it's gone a little too far, and has overshot," said Sue
Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong
Kong.
The dollar scaled a fresh six-year high of 109.75 yen
on Monday and last traded at 109.30 yen, down about 0.2 percent
but up nearly 5 percent for the month.
Other analysts said the dollar's rally still had room to
run, as the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday was
likely to underscore that the U.S. recovery has enough momentum
for the Fed to hike interest rates sooner rather than later.
The New Zealand dollar, which has been one of the worst
performing major currencies in September, was up 0.2 percent at
$0.7779. It had slipped to a near 14-month low of
$0.7708 on Monday after data confirmed the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand had intervened to weaken the currency.
Its Australian peer has similarly fared poorly, dropping
more than 6 percent this month - a vicious turnaround for a
currency that had been trading in a remarkably stable 92-95 cent
range - but was also up 0.3 percent on the day at $0.8475
.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua
in Sydney; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)