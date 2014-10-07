* Japan PM Abe: weaker yen can burden households, small
firms
* Euro resumes downward trend after poor German data
* Dollar index falls again after Monday's sharp drop
* IMF cuts global growth outlook but upgrades view on U.S.
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 7 The euro fell on Tuesday on bets
the European Central Bank will need to inject more stimulus to
help the euro zone economy after data showed the German
industrial sector suffered its worst month in more than 5-1/2
years.
A report showed a 4.0 percent month-on-month drop in German
industrial output, falling far below a forecast of a 1.5 percent
fall. It was the biggest drop since January 2009.
"Everyone is on the euro bear bandwagon right now," said
David Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at DailyFX in New York.
The single currency fell 0.6 percent to 136.79 yen
, bringing its year-to-date decline to 5.5 percent,
while it slipped 0.08 percent against the U.S. dollar to $1.2644
, nearly 1.5 cents above the two-year low struck last
week.
The euro zone's prospects remain dour. The International
Monetary Fund warned there is about a 30 percent chance the
region might fall into deflation this year as the group
downgraded its global economic outlook.
The IMF also lowered its view on Japan but it boosted its
call on U.S. economic growth this year to 2.2 percent from 1.7
percent three months ago.
The yen reached a near one-month high against the euro
partly on remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda,
who told a news conference there was no need to adjust monetary
policy if BOJ's 2 percent inflation goal can be met in the
middle of the financial year starting next April.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, extended Monday's dramatic drop,
which was its biggest one-day decline since January. The
greenback failed to get much of a lift from the latest IMF
forecast.
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 85.748 after rising to
a four-year high on Friday.
The greenback shed 0.5 percent against the yen to 108.255
yen after reaching a six-year peak of 110.09 yen on
the EBS trading platform last Thursday.
"Kuroda's comments suggest the BoJ is unlikely to ease
policy anytime soon. So we are seeing some profit taking in long
dollar/short yen positions," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura in London
Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke
in parliament, saying a weaker yen would help exporters but hurt
importers of raw materials, including almost all Japan's energy
needs. He has faced criticism in parliament over the slide in
the currency as the BOJ has spent yen in a bid to boost
inflation.
As expected, the BOJ left its policy unchanged on Tuesday.
It kept its huge asset-buying program but offered a bleaker view
on factory output, following signs that the world's
third-largest economy was hit harder than expected by a sales
tax hike in April.
