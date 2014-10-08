* Euro struggles after IMF forecast cut, poor German output
* Safe-haven yen rallies across the board, U.S. yields fall
* Risk appetite hit after poor German data, IMF forecast
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 8 The euro weakened on Wednesday,
slipping against a broadly rising dollar and hitting a one-month
low against the safe-haven yen on deepening worries about euro
zone growth prospects and the looming threat of deflation.
Spain posted the weakest industrial output growth for almost
a year early in European trading, but the dominant focus for
markets remained an International Monetary Fund report from
Tuesday that flagged the risk of deflation and the euro zone
entering an outright recession in 2015.
That followed data from Germany showing industrial output in
the euro zone's biggest economy fell by 4 percent in August -
the biggest drop since the height of the financial crisis.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 136.76 yen, close
to a one-month low of 136.50 hit in Asian trade. The latest data
from Japan shows investors there sold 2.2 billion euros of
assets in August, their first major sale since April 2014.
Against the dollar, the euro was flat at $1.2665.
The single currency has fallen almost 10 percent against the
dollar over the past five months as the outlooks for growth and
monetary policy in the euro zone and United States have become
increasingly divergent.
"The story is not going to change: there's quite clearly
been a sea change ... in attitudes towards the euro and the
dollar," said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New
York Mellon in London.
"If there was one defining moment in the post-crisis period
it has been that the ECB has taken away all reasons to hold the
euro," Mellor added, referring to the cut of the deposit rate
into negative territory.
FED MINUTES
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due
later in the session and markets will be acutely sensitive to
how the debate between hawks and doves on the committee was
playing out.
Growth concerns in the euro zone and Japan and a lack of
global inflationary pressure meant there was no urgency for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, even as it winds up its
bond-buying stimulus programme.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said as much on Tuesday, arguing that low inflation
compels the Fed to wait on rate increases, despite the fall in
unemployment.
The safe-haven yen, having risen to a three-week high of
107.76 yen during Asian trading, was trading at 108.16
yen per dollar as investors, worried about global growth, sought
less risky assets.
U.S. Treasuries - also traditionally a safe haven - rallied
strongly, sending yields sliding again. The 10-year yield
fell as far as 2.337 percent, bringing into view a
14-month trough of 2.303 percent set in August.
"Markets looked to be searching for reasons to take back
risk off the table as they factor in the reality of some global
growth slowdown and still present geo-political risks," said
David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank.
"They found it in the form of another downside data surprise
from Germany with its weaker industrial production report and
then a global growth downgrade from the IMF in their latest
World Economic Outlook."
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)