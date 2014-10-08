* Dollar edges up as traders eye rate path signals from Fed
* Euro struggles after IMF forecast cut, poor German output
* Yen hits highs overnight as risk appetite wanes
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 8 The dollar edged up against most
major currencies on Wednesday, as traders waited for minutes
from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for signs that
the United States was moving closer to interest rate rises.
The minutes from the U.S. central bank's rate-setting
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are due later in the U.S.
day and traders will be acutely sensitive to how the debate
between hawks and doves on the committee has been playing out.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocheralakota said on Tuesday that low inflation should compel
the Fed to hold from raising interest rates for now, despite a
fall in U.S. unemployment.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies at 85.761, having hit a four-year high of
86.765 last week.
With the Fed due to wind down its $4 trillion bond-buying
programme this month, and the International Monetary Fund having
cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this
year, a mood of risk aversion permeated markets.
"The focus today is on the FOMC minutes - markets are in
waiting mode for that," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at
Societe Generale in London.
"The minutes will be important in driving market direction,
in particular in seeing whether risk aversion worsens from
here."
The dollar had hit a three-week low against the safe-haven
yen overnight of 107.75 yen, but was last up 0.3 percent
at 108.33 yen.
EURO GLOOM
The euro weakened, hitting a one-month low of 136.50 yen
in Asian trading on deepening worries about euro zone
growth prospects and the looming threat of deflation.
Earlier, Spain posted its weakest industrial output growth
for almost a year. That came a day after corresponding data from
Germany showed industrial output in the euro zone's biggest
economy fell by 4 percent in August - the biggest drop since the
height of the financial crisis.
The IMF cut its growth forecasts for the euro zone on
Tuesday, flagging the risk of deflation and the chance of the
18-nation bloc entering into an outright recession in 2015.
A German newspaper added to the gloom on Wednesday,
reporting that a group of leading economic institutes was set to
sharply cut its growth forecasts for Germany.
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2655
.
The single currency has fallen almost 10 percent against the
dollar over the past five months as the outlooks for growth and
monetary policy in the euro zone and United States have become
increasingly divergent.
"The story is not going to change: there's quite clearly
been a sea change ... in attitudes towards the euro and the
dollar," said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New
York Mellon in London.
"If there was one defining moment in the post-crisis period
it has been that the ECB has taken away all reasons to hold the
euro," Mellor added, referring to the cut of the deposit rate
into negative territory.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday that
the central bank is embarking on a new policy phase with its
latest stimulus measures, while promising to steer the ECB's
balance sheet "significantly higher".
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)