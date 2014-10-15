* Canadian dollar plumbs five-year lows
* Norwegian crown falls to 4-year low vs dollar
* China inflation slows to nearly 5-year low
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 15 The dollar hit a five-year high
against the Canadian dollar and a four-year peak against
Norway's crown on Wednesday as investors grew bullish again and
shunned currencies grappling with falling oil prices.
The Norwegian crown, which has a good correlation to crude
oil prices like the Canadian dollar, also fell to a two-month
low against the euro.
The euro eased a bit against the dollar, and with euro zone
inflation expectations falling rapidly, traders said the single
currency was likely to stay under pressure against the
greenback. Falling inflation expectations are likely to cement
the view that the European Central Bank may have to resort to
quantitative easing sooner rather than later.
Adding to the gloom, China's inflation rate slowed more than
expected in September, dropping to a near five-year low and
heightening concerns that global growth is cooling, raising the
pressure on governments to take bolder measures to shore up
their economies.
The Canadian dollar's drop to a five-year low stood out in
the European session. The U.S. dollar hit a high of C$1.1352
, up 0.6 percent and its highest level since mid-July
2009.
Traders said the renewed weakness in the Canadian dollar has
been triggered by the ongoing selloff in the crude oil market,
where prices have fallen below $90 a barrel.
"Clearly the correlation between oil and commodity prices on
the Canadian dollar is playing out. The more oil prices fall,
the more dollar/CAD will rise," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy, CIBC World Markets, a Canadian bank.
"We could see dollar rise to C$1.1420 if U.S. data doesn't
disappoint."
The Norwegian crown fell to its lowest in two months at
8.3359 crowns, hurt by the drop in crude oil prices.
The dollar also rose to 6.6150 crowns, its highest since
mid-2010.
Another currency struggling near lows was the British pound.
UK labour market data will be released on Wednesday and while
the jobless rate could fall, if there is little evidence that
more jobs are feeding through to higher earnings growth, rate
hike expectations are likely to be pushed back.
Data on Tuesday showed British inflation slowed in September
to its lowest level in five years, prompting markets to push out
the likely timing of an interest rate hike by the Bank of
England.
Sterling fell to $1.5878, lows not seen since
November 2013. It last stood at $1.5895, steady on the day.
LACK OF INFLATION
The lack of inflationary pressure across many developed
economies, helped in part by a 26 percent slide in oil prices
since June, has knocked government bond yields
lower.
Much of the focus is on the decline in oil prices and
whether this could lead to a global slowdown and prod the Bank
of Japan and the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy
further.
"It will exacerbate concerns over low inflation particularly
where it is already well below central bank targets, which is
most acute in Europe and in Japan keeping pressure on domestic
central banks to ease monetary policy further," said Lee
Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2644, pulling
away from a nearly one-week high of $1.2770 on Tuesday, after a
closely watched ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor
morale fell below zero.
The dollar also gained on the yen, with the greenback up 0.3
percent at 107.33 yen.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said in parliament
on Wednesday that the government is not pursuing a policy to
intentionally weaken the yen, and that it is necessary to
monitor any negative impact from rising import prices.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)