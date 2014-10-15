* Euro hits three-week high against dollar

* Dollar hits over one-month low against yen

* Weak retail sales, PPI data point to delayed Fed rate hike

* China inflation slows to nearly five-year low (Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, previously LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 15 The U.S. dollar hit a three-week low against the euro and a more than one-month low against the yen on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data on retail sales and producer prices heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve would delay its first rate hike.

Commerce Department data showed U.S. retail sales dropped 0.3 percent in September, while the Labor Department said prices received by U.S. producers fell 0.1 percent in September, the first decline in more than a year.

The data bolstered traders' views that the U.S. Fed would hold off on raising rates from rock-bottom levels. A rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

"The tone right now is to bet that the Fed will wait longer," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York.

He said a sharp drop in oil prices had also contributed to fears of disinflation worldwide and a delayed Fed rate hike. Brent crude hit a four-year low of $83.37 on Wednesday.

Analysts said the weak U.S. data had turned traders' focus back to the United States after worrying economic figures from Europe and the United Kingdom weighed on the euro and British sterling Tuesday.

"The outperformance of the dollar over the past several months was largely related to the expectation that growth would outperform in the U.S.," said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.

"The concern that U.S. growth momentum will slow has been heightened," he said.

He said he remained bullish on the dollar over the long term, in part because U.S. growth would continue to perform well despite Wednesday's hiccup.

Data showing China's consumer inflation slowed more than expected in September to a nearly five-year low also underscored signs of disinflation worldwide.

The euro was last up 1 percent against the dollar at $1.2783, just below a three-week high of $1.2885 hit earlier in the session. The dollar was last down 1 percent against the yen at 106.03 yen after hitting a more than one-month low of 105.21 yen earlier in the session.

The dollar was last down 0.91 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9448 franc after hitting a three-week low of 0.9361 franc earlier in the session. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.75 percent at 85.181.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries yields fell to a session low of 2.673 percent, a level last seen in September 2012, while the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index was last down 1.36 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)