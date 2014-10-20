* Return of risk appetite across markets
* Dollar up vs yen as Treasury yields pull away from lows
* News GPIF may raise foreign asset holdings also helps
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 20 The dollar rose against the
safe-haven yen on Monday as upbeat data and a push-back of
interest rate hike expectations restored some risk appetite to
financial markets after a bout of jitters over global growth.
Wall Street rallied and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday
after deep losses after a surprisingly strong U.S. consumer
sentiment reading and better-than-expected housing numbers that
suggested economic growth in the United States was solid.
The greenback got an extra boost against the yen on reports
that Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund
(GPIF) will significantly increase its allocation for stocks and
boost its foreign asset holdings, in turn spurring demand for
foreign currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 85.181
after dropping to a three-week trough of 84.472 last
week.
"There are a number of factors providing some support for
risk at the moment, but the big question is how long that
lasts," said Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at
Morgan Stanley in London, citing comments from several
policymakers that have helped push back rate hike expectations.
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren told Reuters
over the weekend that the recent volatility in financial markets
reinforced the need for the Fed to be patient in raising
interest rates. And on Friday a top Bank of England policymaker
said the bank may keep rates lower for longer.
"We think that any rebound in the high-beta currencies is
still going to provide a good selling opportunity against the
dollar," Stannard added.
High-beta currencies, such as the Australian and the New
Zealand dollars, are sensitive to perceived shifts in global
demand. They also fared better on Monday as pessimism over the
world economy was tempered and risk sentiment improved.
The Australian dollar climbed 0.2 percent to
$0.8757, while its New Zealand counterpart rose 0.3 percent to
$0.7937.
YEN LOWER
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen to 107.06 yen
, pulling further away from a five-week low of 105.195 hit
last week.
The greenback had hit a six-year high at the start of this
month, poking above 110 yen - a level at which nearly half of
Japanese firms think the government should start defending its
currency, according to a Reuters poll - but fell back as growth
worries prompted investors to put money into safe-haven assets.
"The dollar could extend its gains to the mid-107 yen level
if equity market sentiment in Asia and Europe improve," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, a market strategist for Praevidentia Strategy
in Tokyo.
"The GPIF news is also rare as it touches on figures related
to foreign asset allocations and could be leading to further
selling of the yen."
Taking tips from Friday's rebound on Wall Street, Tokyo's
Nikkei, which hit a five-month trough on Friday, surged
3.5 percent.
In focus was whether the equity markets can retain their
semblance of calm in the face of coming data. Indicators
including September industrial output, retail sales and third
quarter GDP will be released in China on Tuesday.
Other data this week that could have a bearing on global
risk sentiment includes U.S. inflation on Wednesday and euro
zone and German PMI indexes on Thursday.
The euro was steady, despite data from the euro zone's
biggest economy, Germany, that showed producer prices declining
for the 14th consecutive month, highlighting the disinflationary
pressures concerning investors and policymakers alike.
The single currency was flat against the dollar at $1.2764
.
