* European bank stress test results awaited

* Sterling eyes Q3 UK GDP data

* Yen firm on safety bids after NY doctor tests positive for virus

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 24 The euro slipped on Friday, as investors were cautious ahead of the results on Sunday of stress tests on euro zone banks, while the yen was underpinned by safe-haven flows due to a fresh Ebola scare in New York.

In the European session, sterling is likely to be in focus before British third-quarter gross domestic product numbers. Forecasts are for growth to moderate in the third quarter, which would bolster expectations that interest rates will stay lower for longer.

The euro was slightly lower against the dollar at $1.2638 , not far from a two-week low struck on Thursday. It fetched 136.70 yen, down about 0.1 percent.

The euro zone's 130 biggest banks received the European Central Bank's final verdict on their finances on Thursday after a review aimed at drawing a line under persistent doubts about the health of the region's banking sector. They will not be made public until 1100 GMT on Sunday.

Generally investors are expecting few failures and surprises, especially amongst household names, but going into the weekend, most preferred to be cautious about the euro.

"Evidence that a significant number of banks -- say more than 15 percent of total-- among them large European lenders, failed and the capital shortfall is substantially above consensus of 25 billion euros could fuel concerns about future credit growth and the economic outlook, weighing on the euro," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

"If only a handful of smaller banks fail and the capital shortfall does not exceed market estimates, this may help euro stabilise. The longer-term risks for euro could remain on the downside, however."

YEN FIRM

The yen was helped by safe-haven bids after news that a doctor had tested positive for the Ebola virus in New York City after returning from West Africa.

The first confirmed case in the city worried investors because of the possible repercussions in the global financial centre, although some said the market focus could soon shift.

"The volatile move was a good chance for some to buy the dollar on dips," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.

"I think, next week the market will be more event-driven, with the FOMC and the Bank of Japan, so the downside should be limited," he said, adding that dollar support at 107 yen was likely to hold for now.

The greenback was about 0.1 percent lower at 108.15 yen after earlier dropping as low as 107.86.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, and the consensus view is that the central bank will decide to wrap up its asset purchases under its third round of quantitative easing.

The BOJ appears set to resist pressure for more stimulus measures or to accept its inflation target is unrealistically high at its next policy meeting on Oct. 31, people familiar with its deliberations have told Reuters.

The yen had faced overnight pressure after a Wall Street Journal report sparked talk of more easing from the Bank of Japan. The article, citing people familiar with the central bank's thinking, said the BOJ saw "a much bigger possibility of inflation slipping below 1 percent" due to falling oil prices.

Sterling was flat against the dollar and the euro , but could come under pressure if GDP numbers miss estimates. Sterling has eased against the dollar this week hurt by soft economic data and dovish minutes from the Bank of England. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Catherine Evans)