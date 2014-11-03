* Yen hits fresh seven-year low vs dollar
* Euro falls to 26-month low versus dollar
* Dollar index hits four-year high
* European PMIs next in focus
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 3 The yen skidded to a new
seven-year low against the dollar on Monday, extending a huge
sell-off triggered by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision last
week to boost its already massive bond-buying stimulus.
Sellers also targeted the euro, which slipped to a new
two-year low against the dollar ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting later this week which some think could see further
easing measures announced to shore up the eurozone's flailing
economy.
Those gains helped the greenback reach a new four-year high
against a basket of major currencies of 87.400, extending
gains made last week on the back of a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy statement that was less cautious than expected.
The dollar came within a whisker of 113.00 yen,
reaching a high not see since December 2007. It last traded at
112.76 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day, having touched 112.985
yen on trading platform EBS in Asian trading.
The greenback soared nearly 3 percent versus the yen on
Friday after the BOJ raised its monetary base target to an
annual increase of 80 trillion yen from 60-70 trillion yen and
tripled the pace of its buying of risk assets such as exchange
traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
"The big question is when is dollar/yen is going to stop,"
said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Dutch bank
Rabobank in London.
"Part of the answer to that question lies not just with the
Bank of Japan, but it lies with the Fed and the U.S. dollar and
so it depends how much momentum the dollar can draw."
The yen could face further speculative selling after the
BOJ's unexpected easing underscored the monetary policy
divergence between the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve, said
Nobuhiko Akai, head of trading department for the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
"Everyone had been expecting a 105-110 yen trading range for
a while, but now that seems to have completely shifted to a
110-115 yen range," Akai said.
The BOJ announcement was followed by news that Japan's $1.2
trillion Government Pension Investment Fund will raise its
holdings of foreign stocks to 25 percent from 12 percent, a
figure that some analysts said was much higher than expected.
In a sign of just how bearish sentiment is against the yen,
the struggling euro touched a six-month high of 141.40 yen
in Asian trading.
EURO FALLS AGAIN
Against the dollar, the euro fell to as low as $1.2439
, its weakest since August 2012. It was last trading at
$1.2491, down 0.3 percent on the day.
Traders suspect the euro will stay on the defensive in the
lead up to the European Central Bank policy review on Thursday.
"We've had surprises from central banks last week in the
form of Riksbank and the Bank of Japan, and pressure is
obviously on the ECB," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy,
Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.
The Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, last week cut its key
interest rate by a bigger than expected 25 basis points to a
record low of zero percent to fight persistently low inflation.
The Australian dollar slipped to a two-week low of $0.8703
following a weak official survey on China's
manufacturing sector and a surprisingly large fall in Australian
building approvals. It was last trading at $0.8745, down 0.6
percent on the day.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)